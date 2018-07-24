This Halloween will be much more significant than most. Not only is it Christmas time for horror fans, we've got Blumhouse's hugely-anticipated Halloween reboot slated for release on October 19th. October also coincides with the 40th Anniversary of John Carpenter's original Halloween, the film widely credited with igniting the slasher craze of the 1980s. To celebrate this monumental convergence of seasonal mayhem, the reissue practitioners at Mondo are releasing remastered versions of the first 5 Halloween scores on vinyl. You can begin your collection tomorrow (Wednesday, July 25th). Their website announced:

"To celebrate 40 years of the Halloween franchise, Death Waltz Recording Company is thrilled to bring you a newly re-mastered version of the score to Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers on vinyl for the first time in 30 years, mastered in 2018 by Alan Howarth. This score marked the first time Howarth was working solo within the Halloween franchise and he takes the blueprint he and John Carpenter created, but weaves new themes for both Jamie and Michael within the familiar framework of the 5/4 theme timing. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers has again been freshly re-mastered by composer Alan Howarth for this first vinyl re-issue in 30 years. He once again takes the familiar Halloween blueprint but expands it greatly utilizing layers of synths to create a fresh take on something that is familiar to all fans of the franchise."

The release schedule is a bit confusing, but there's a method to the madness. 2 scores will be released this month, but since Mondo has previously released the scores for Halloween Parts 1-3, they'll be starting with the soundtracks for Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. The score for Halloween 3: Season of the Witch will be available in late August, Halloween II will be available in late September, and the soundtrack to Carpenter's original (which he also scored) will hit in October (along with the previously mentioned reboot and intentionally timed to coincide with the film's 40th Anniversary). Previously released soundtracks have been further remastered and will feature new artwork.

In addition to the vinyl, Mondo is releasing slip covers with killer artwork by Mike Saputo. It comes in a box that can hold all 5 remasters and comes free to buyers who purchase the Halloween 4 and Halloween 5 scores as a $60 bundle. Read additional details and order yours starting tomorrow at MondoTees.com.

Expect Halloween fever to burn white-hot as we continue our march towards October 19th. Never-before-seen footage unveiled at last week's Comic-Con has reinvigorated old-school and modern horror fans alike. You can give the synopsis and trailer a gander below.

youtube.com|H2DkkbVK0EI