The upcoming Halloween reboot has gone from interesting idea to one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year. Blumhouse just started filming the sequel recently, with the movie set to arrive in theaters this October, just in time for Michael Myers' favorite holiday. Many details about the movie are being kept under wraps, but thanks to a new casting call, it looks like we know the new Halloween movie is going to be returning to a very iconic location.

A casting call recently went out that revealed the production was seeking some extras for a day of work on the movie. The casting call, specifically, notes that the producers are looking for a couple of guys to play a "criminally insane patient." That doesn't spell it out plainly, but it sounds very much like the new Halloween is heading back to Smith's Grove Sanitarium.

"Halloweensequel starring Jamie Lee Curtis is now casting extras to play criminally insane patients in Charleston, South Carolina. Casting directors are now casting actors, models, and talent to work on Friday, January 19th in Charleston, South Carolina. Producers are seeking the following types: 1 African American and Hispanic male to portray Criminally Insane Patient."

This would be really interesting. In the original Halloween, Smith's Grove Sanitarium is where Michael Myers was sent after her murdered his sister. It also happens to be where he met Dr. Loomis, who is another one of the most important characters in the franchise. Since this movie is taking place 40 years after the original and will serve as a direct sequel, ignoring every other movie in the franchise besides the original, we likely won't see Loomis this time around. But returning to this location could help bring things full circle.

David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) is directing the Halloween sequel from a script he co-wrote with his frequent collaborator, Danny McBride (Alien: Covenant). We also know that Nick Castle, the actor who originally brought Michael Myers to life and was famously credited as The Shape is returning to dawn the mask for this installment. Plus, John Carpenter is on board as an executive producer and to score the soundtrack, which should help it feel like the real deal. It's also been said that this movie won't be focusing on gore. Instead, it's going to aim for genuine tension and thrills, similar to the original movie.

It's been a very long time since we've seen Michael Myers on the big screen, and even longer since we've seen a properly good Halloween movie. Will the risk of throwing out all of the other sequels pay off? It's an interesting gamble, but allows them to do a lot of creative things they may not have been able to do otherwise. In any case, this is an interesting development from Project Casting and one that's very likely to make fans of the original Halloween very happy. Halloween arrives in theaters on October 19, 2018.