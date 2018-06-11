It's been nearly a decade since the famed masked killer known as Michael Myers was last seen doing what he does best on the big screen. That's set to change with the upcoming Halloween sequel from Danny McBride and David Gordon Green. But this may not just be a one-and-done return. If all goes well, the team already has ideas for a sequel and they're ready and waiting for the green light.

Danny McBride, who co-wrote the screenplay for the new Halloween with director David Gordon Green, made the reveal in an interview conducted during a set visit which was released just after the first trailer dropped online last week. As it turns out, McBride and Green, the team behind Pineapple Express, actually had a two-movie pitch for Halloween, but they ultimately decided not to put the cart before the horse. Instead, they stuck with the one movie for now and are going to wait and see how it goes. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back. Then we were like, Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves. This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we'd never work again. So, let's not have to sit around for a year while we wait for another movie to come out that we know people aren't going to like. So, we were like, Let's learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn't. But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it."

So far, things seem to be going well. The response to the Halloween trailer has been largely positive. That is no guarantee of success, but it doesn't hurt anything. The real test will be when critics get to see this thing. If the movie gets some positive buzz going, Blumhouse and Universal could be looking at a monster hit. If not, it's still likely to bring in some cash, but it may not be enough to totally reignite the franchise for the future. But they've certainly set it up so that there are many places to go, since this movie is ignoring everything in the franchise except for John Carpenter's original.

It's worth mentioning that Halloween recently had some reshoots that were reportedly to address the ending. There were rumors of a test screening that went poorly, but those reports were never confirmed. Reshoots are also very common these days and are often done to make a movie the best it can be before being unleashed on the world. Let's hope it's every bit as good as it looks, because that means we're probably going to get a sequel that we won't have to wait another nine years for. Halloween hits theaters on October 19. This news comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.