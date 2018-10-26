The new Halloween has brought the franchise back to its former glory and much of that has to do with the fact that they were able to ground the character of Michael Myers in reality again. For years, the masked killer took bullets, stab wounds and all sorts of punishment, yet always managed to come back seemingly unharmed. But how was this possible? A new, rather convincing theory suggests that Michael Myers was a cyborg.

That may sound absolutely crazy, even by Halloween standards, on the surface, but hear it out. The crux of this argument comes strangely from the only movie to not feature Michael Myers in it, Halloween III: Season of the Witch. In that movie, the Silver Shamrock Company creates strange android assassins for reasons related to that movie's absolutely bonkers plot. Though this standalone one-off isn't connected to other sequels in the franchise, for the most part, the theory makes it so all these movies exist firmly in the same universe.

For those who maybe haven't watched every single movie in the franchise and haven't memorized them, this theory is pretty out there. But here is where it gets interesting. A character named Mrs. Blankenship from the sixth entry, Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers, is revealed to have been the one who actually was babysitting Michael the night he killed his sister, Judith, when he was just a young boy. She's also a member of a weird cult that put a curse on Michael as a child, which is, upon its reveal, arguably where the franchise really goes off the rails. The members of this cult believe that as long as Michael is alive, they won't die.

It's for reasons like this that Danny McBride and David Gordon Green felt they had to essentially reset the franchise mythology with the new sequel. In any case, a character named Harry Grimbridge from Halloween III, who actually encounters the Silver Shamrock robots, which are very lifelike and appear to be humans, drops the name Minnie Blankenship, as in Mrs. Blankenship, at one point during the movie. Harry was on his way to meet with her, but he eventually gets his eyes gouged out. Point being, this places all of the movies in the same universe.

Alright, with that understanding, here's the main point; if this cult believes that Michael Myers needs to exist in order for them to stay alive, it would benefit them to make sure the guy was durable, right? And in Halloween II, he has his eyes literally shot out by Laurie Strode and he's burnt to a crisp. Yet, when we see him return in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, he can see just fine, doesn't appear to be burnt or have any issues at all. And he's shot dozens of times by police at the end of that movie, yet awakes from a coma to be perfectly okay to just kill again in Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.

So, the theory goes that this cult was in cahoots with the Silver Shamrock Company and they had the company resurrect Michael Myers as a cyborg of sorts, which explains why he seemingly can't die. There is even some compelling circumstantial evidence. In Halloween III, when one of the robots dies, yellow goo can be seen dripping from his eyes. Strangely enough, after Michael Myers has his face beat in by Paul Rudd's character in Halloween 6, a very similar looking yellow liquid can be seen pouring out from the mask. Wouldn't he bleed actual blood? Not if he were a cyborg created by the Silver Shamrock Company! Or maybe this is just fun nonsense.

There are those out there who know the franchise well and will point out that the trailer for the original Halloween actually plays in Season of the Witch, in something of a meta moment. The theory does have an answer for that. Basically, Hollywood would probably make a movie about the Michael Myers killings, similar to how in the Scream franchise, there is a series of movies called Stab about the Ghostface killings. Meta as it may be, a movie series titled Halloween dramatizing real events (real to those in that universe at least) could very well exist. Is it airtight? No, but it makes enough relative sense.

Following The Curse of Michael Myers, the franchise was retconned, with 4, 5 and 6 ignored in favor of Halloween: H20, serving as a sequel to Halloween II. And the latest movie serves as a direct sequel to the original Halloween. So even if this theory has any truth to it at all, it's since been retconned away. In any case, it's pretty compelling and might make those middle entries in the series worth revisiting, when viewing them with the theory in mind. This theory was first constructed over at Cracked.