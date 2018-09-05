The latest trailer for the 2018 version of Halloween has finally arrived, and it can't help but get us even more excited for the horror sequel. Based on this trailer, the new Halloween will be a lot more like the original than the two reboots we received about ten years ago. Anyone who liked the first Halloween will truly be in for a treat.

After Dimension Films failed to produce another Halloween movie, following the poor reception of their two reboots, the studio lost the rights to the Halloween franchise. The current horror movie powerhouse Blumhouse Productions picked up the rights to Halloween with the intent of getting it right. The original auteur of the franchise, John Carpertener, has been very involved with the development of this movie after being thoroughly disappointed with the two movies put out by Dimension Films. Additionally, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green helped develop the movie, with the story of the sequel being their original concept.

Rather than being another reboot, or following the continuity of any of the other reboots or sequels, the 2018 Halloween will be a direct sequel to the original Halloween from 1978. As the trailer shows, this sequel will feature the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, in addition to Nick Castle, who played the original Michael Myers back in 1978, though he is only featured in one scene, he does provided all of Michael's heavy breathing though the entire movie. Halloween will be a direct sequel to the original, completely disregarding all of the sequels that are technically considered "canon."

This movie has been a work in progress, with development starting back in 2011, so hopefully it will have been worth the wait. Based on the looks of things, the sequel is certainly in the right hands, and based on numerous reports, John Carpertener is doing everything he can to make sure that this Halloween is done right. Carpenter is so intent on getting it right that he himself will be writing the score of the movie, just as he did for the original three Halloween movies. Here is what Carpenter had to say about the new Halloween, discussing both the plot and how he personally feels about it all.

"It's almost an alternative reality. It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the others were made. It's gonna be fun. There's a really talented director and it was well-written. I'm impressed."

Based on the looks of the latest trailers, and how pleased John Carpenter seems with it all, it's safe to say that the new Halloween movie will be a huge hit for horror fans. You can watch the latest trailer from Blumhouse Productions below, and be sure to see Halloween for yourself when it hits theaters on October 19th, 2018.