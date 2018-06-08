The first trailer for Halloween has finally arrived. After a set of photos that dropped earlier this week which showed Laurie Strode once again battling The Shape, Michael Myers is officially back in Haddonfield...to kill. Blumhouse made good on the promise made by Jason Blum last month that we'd all see a trailer in June. The first real footage from iconic horror franchise has arrived, but this is quite a bit different than anything that's come before it. This new Halloween movie is rewriting the history of the slasher series and serves as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original 1978 classic.

John Carpenter isn't in the director's chair this time around, but he was convinced to come on board as an executive producer. He's also going to provide the score for the movie, which will certainly help it feel more authentic. What's easily the most interesting thing about this movie in relation to other entries in the franchise is that this serves as a direct sequel to the original. This erases everything that came after, meaning that Laurie Strode, once again played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is no longer related to Michael Myers. This is a bit of a strange, blasphemous move as Halloween II (1981) is an actual direct sequel to the original film, is written by Carpenter, and takes place the same night of the original film. But, whatever. Laurie Strode is back in this new incarnation and she's been prepping for his return for four decades and wants to take him out before he gets her first.

Universal and Blumhouse showed off the first footage from the Halloween sequel at Cinemacon in Las Vegas in late April and it went over quite well with that crowd. Fans were already feeling eager to see some footage of Michael Myers back at it again, but the positive response had them feeling extra eager. Luckily, the studio didn't make us wait too long before releasing the teaser trailer online. It's been a long time since we've seen the white-masked killer of Haddonfield on the big screen and even longer since we've had a movie in the franchise with John Carpenter directly involved. That makes this a potentially special flick for horror fans.

David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) directs from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride. Even though both guys are primarily known for their comedy exploits, they've both shown that they can play around in other genres effectively. Joining Jamie Lee Curtis is Judy Greer, who plays her daughter and Andi Matichak, who plays Laurie's granddaughter. Other cast members include Virginia Gardner, Miles Robbins, Dylan Arnold and Drew Scheid, along with Nick Castle, who portrayed Michael Myers in the original movie and returns for one more go as the masked murderer.

The movie is undergoing some reshoots, reportedly to address the ending. Let's hope they can fix what needs to be fixed as this trailer is surely going to get horror fans very excited. The new Halloween arrives in theaters from Blumhouse productions and Universal Pictures on October 19. On that date, it will be facing off against Andy Serkis' Mowgli, his darker live-action take on The Jungle Book. Be sure to check out the first Halloween teaser trailer and sound off in the comments about your reaction.