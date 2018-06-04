Michael Myers makes his return this Friday. Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse Productions, has confirmed that the trailer for the new Halloween movie will arrive this Friday. Fans have been eagerly awaiting our first look at footage from the sequel/reboot for some time now and that first look is on is way in just a handful of days. Blum confirmed the news in a series of brief tweets in order to build some suspense in regards to the reveal. So mark your calendars, horror fans.

Some footage from Halloween recently debuted at Cinemacon in Las Vegas and was met with a mostly warm reception. It's been teased as brutal and in line with what fans want from the franchise, but with some notable changes. This time around, Laurie Strode, once again played by Jamie Lee Curtis, who makes her return to the role for the first time since Halloween: Resurrection, isn't just going to be sitting on her hands hoping not to be murdered. She's been awaiting the return of Michael Myers and is looking to take him out herself.

David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Stronger) directs the movie with a script he co-wrote alongside Danny McBride. The pair decided to throw out literally every single sequel, including the well-liked Halloween II, making this a direct sequel to the original from horror master John Carpenter. This new take is going to scrap the Laurie and Michael being related thing and will be crafting is own narrative. That may not sit too well with those who enjoy the sequels, but this is certainly one way to freshen up a franchise that has been around for 40 years.

John Carpenter, for his part, is on board as an executive producer and will also be providing the score. So even though he's not returning to the director's chair, his fingerprints are going to be all over this thing. Judy Greer is also aboard the cast as Laurie's daughter and the original Shape actor Nick Castle will be back as Michael Myers. There is a lot to love here. Let's just hope this first footage manages to deliver on the promise. It's been nearly a decade since we last saw the iconic slasher on screen in Rob Zombie's Halloween II, so there's a lot of pressure on this movie to deliver.

Recently, we reported that David Gordon Green is heading back to do some reshoots on the movie, which will reportedly address the movie's ending. There were rumors of a test screening that didn't go over so well, but those reports were never confirmed. In any case, we're going to get a glimpse for ourselves what the creative team has cooked up this Friday. Halloween arrives in theaters on October 19 from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse. You can check out Jason Blum's tweets for yourself below.

Guess what? — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) June 4, 2018

The Halloween trailer — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) June 4, 2018

Is dropping — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) June 4, 2018

Friday. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) June 4, 2018