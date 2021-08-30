This Halloween will be like no other. It's coming to you in 4K UHD! It's been 43 years since the John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. On October 5, 2021, Halloween and its immediate sequels - can be experienced like never before as it is presented in the best video and audio quality ever. Scream Factory™ has announced 4K UHD releases of the first 5 Halloween films, marking the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4 and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time! Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase, and will include a Blu-ray of the film as well as previously existing bonus features.

In addition to the exciting 4K UHD releases, Scream Factory is offering several exclusive offers (while supplies last) to fans who order from shoutfactory.com.

A poster featuring newly commissioned cover art from artist Joel Robinson included with each 4K UHD purchase:

Halloween (1978) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

Halloween II (1981) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

7" vinyl (from Sacred Bones Records) featuring newly recorded music from John Carpenter:

Halloween (1978) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster + 7" Vinyl

Halloween II (1981) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster + 7" Vinyl

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster + 7" Vinyl

An offer that contains all five films on 4K UHD, all five posters, and all three new 7" vinyl records:

Halloween 1-5 + 7" Vinyl (3x) + Posters (5x)

Finally, for the most fervent of Halloween fans, there is the ultimate offer. This contains all five films on 4K UHD, all five posters, and all three new 7" vinyl records - plus an exclusive limited edition set of five enamel pins in a collectible box (from our partners at Gutter Garbs):

Halloween 1-5 + 7" Vinyl (3x) + Posters (5x) + Enamel Pin Set

Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector's Edition

On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. For the last fifteen years, the people of Haddonfield have rested easily, knowing that Michael was safely locked away in a mental hospital ... until tonight. Michael has escaped and he will soon return to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween.

Special Features:

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos - English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace and Nick Castle

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos - English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace and Nick Castle

The Night She Came Home Featurette

Halloween Unmasked 2000 featurette

Theatrical Trailer

Trailers from Hell - Adam Rifkin on HALLOWEEN

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Additional Scenes shot for the network version

NBC Broadcast TV Promo

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery

DISC 3: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 - English SDH

Original Blu-Ray Release Color Timing

Vintage interview with producer/filmmaker Moustapha Akkad

HALLOWEEN: The Extended Version (in HD with standard definition inserts)

NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (in standard definition 1.33:1)

Horror's Hallowed Grounds - a look at the original film locations

Horror's Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour from the HALLOWEEN convention

Halloween: A Cut Above the Rest featurette

Halloween II (1981) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD)

Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. The inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath's actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling dark ride into the scariest night of the year.

Special Features:

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos - English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi

Audio Commentary with actor/stuntman Dick Warlock

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos - English SDH

NEW 16-bit 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi

Audio Commentary with actor/stunt Dick Warlock

The Nightmare Isn't Over: The Making of HALLOWEEN II

Horror's Hallowed Grounds - a look at the original film locations

Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal

Alternate Ending with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

TV promo

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Movie Stills Gallery

Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery

DISC 3: DVD

Audio: Mono

The Television Cut (standard definition 1.33:1)

Film Script (DVD Rom)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD)

A terrified toy salesman is mysteriously attacked. At the hospital, he babbles and clutches the year's most popular Halloween costume, an eerie pumpkin mask. Suddenly, Doctor Daniel Challis (Tom Atkins, The Fog, Night Of The Creeps) finds himself thrust into a terrifying Halloween nightmare. Working with the salesman's daughter, Ellie, Daniel traces the mask to the Silver Shamrock Novelties company and its founder, Conal Cochran (Dan O'Herlihy, RoboCop). Ellie and Daniel uncover Cochran's shocking Halloween plan and must stop him before trick-or-treaters across the country never come home in this terrifying thriller from writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace (Stephen King's IT).

Special Features:

﻿

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos - English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace

Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos - English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace

Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins

NEW Tricks, Treats and Terror: The Masks of HALLOWEEN III - an interview with Justin Mabry of Trick or Treat Studios

Stand Alone: The Making of HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH

Horror's Hallowed Grounds - a look at the original film locations

Make-up from Scratch - an Interview with makeup effects artist Tom Burman

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots and TV promo

Radio Spots

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Movie Stills Gallery

Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD)

He butchered 16 people trying to get to his sister. He was shot and incinerated, but still the entity that Dr. Sam Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) calls "Evil on two legs" would not die. Tonight, Michael Myers has come home again ... to kill! This time, Michael returns to Haddonfield for Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris, 2009's Halloween II, The Last Boy Scout) - the orphaned daughter of Laurie Strode - and her babysitter Rachel (Ellie Cornell, Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers, House Of The Dead). Can Loomis stop Michael before the unholy slaughter reaches his innocent young niece? Michael Pataki, Sasha Jenson and Kathleen Kinmont co-star in this smash sequel that marked the long-awaited return to the original storyline and remains infamous for its startling twist ending and graphic violence.

Special Features:

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos - English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris

Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos- English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris

Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm

The Making of HALLOWEEN 4: The Final Cut

Back to Basics - The Making of HALLOWEEN 4 - a two-part featurette

Horror's Hallowed Grounds - a look at the original film locations

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD)

Because Hell would not have him, Michael Myers survived the mine explosion thought to have killed him. One year later, his traumatized young niece Jamie (Danielle Harris, Rob Zombie's Halloween) is horrified to discover she has a telepathic bond with her evil Uncle ... and that Uncle Michael is on his way back to Haddonfield. But Dr. Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) has a new plan to destroy The Boogey Man in his childhood home using Jamie as bait. Tonight, the carnage begins again: Michael Myers is back with a vengeance! Ellie Cornell and Beau Starr return for this hit sequel that features grisly gore by K.N.B. EFX Group (The Walking Dead, Army Of Darkness).

Special Features: