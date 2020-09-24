Halloween and two of its sequels are heading back to theaters and drive-ins in October for this year's Halloween holiday season. Along with the original Halloween movie from director John Carpenter, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers have been booked for 225 screens, which includes showings at 104 drive-in theaters. The showings come as part of a deal between CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films.

"We are so excited to be bringing these films back, especially to drive-ins across the country where this iconic franchise launched," said Trancas and Compass senior vice president Ryan Freimann. "Now, with the fall season growing closer, the drive-in format is helping keep both Halloween spirit and the cinema experience alive in these unprecedented times."

"We are proud to partner with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures to bring this fan-favorite horror film to theaters worldwide," CineLife Entertainment's executive vice president, Bernadette McCabe, also said in a statement. "For generations of horror film fans who weren't able to experience the original classic franchise in theaters, and even for those who remember when the films first premiered, we hope to capture the same thrilling and hair-raising atmosphere for all viewers to enjoy this quintessential Halloween experience."

The first Halloween is regarded by many as one of the greatest horror movies of all time. Even legendary critic Roger Ebert, who seemed to despise most slasher movies, gave the classic horror a perfect 4-star review. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the classic slasher follows a babysitter trying to survive the night when a masked murderer named Michael Myers begins killing her friends on Halloween night. The movie also starred Donald Pleasence as Dr. Loomis, Michael's psychiatrist.

Released in 1988, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers brought back "the boogeyman" after the character was controversially removed in Halloween 3: Season of the Witch. With Curtis no longer available, the sequel introduces a young Danielle Harris as Jamie Lloyd, the new protagonist of the series. Donald Pleasence also returns to reprise the role of Dr. Loomis, vowing to protect Jamie when Michael escapes from custody and returns to Haddonfield once again to embark on another Halloween night killing spree. While Carpenter and Curtis had no involvement with the movie, Halloween 4 is still considered to be a fan favorite sequel.

Halloween 5 was released the following year, bringing back both Harris and Pleasence with the story one year after the events of the fourth movie. Due to the trauma she experienced, Jamie has since been rendered mute, though she displays signs of a telepathic connection with Michael. Though Michael is presumed dead by most everyone else, he comes back on Halloween night when the brutal killings begin once again. The sequel was also the last movie to feature Curtis in the role of Jamie Lloyd, as the role would later be recast in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers.

Michael Myers Markets will include showings in Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Moncton, Canada will also be included. It will be up to each venue as to which of the movies they'll be showing. Most drive-ins will reportedly be planning to screen all three Halloween movies back-to-back, while most indoor theaters will only be showing the original movie. As for the current state of the franchise, Halloween Kills is now set to premiere in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021, following a delay from its original release date next month. This news comes to us from Variety.