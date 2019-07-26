A petition to move Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday in October every year has received nearly 90,000 signatures. The petition was set up last year by the Halloween & Costume Association and is only now starting to gain some traction. The association had the original goal of 75,000 signatures, which they have cleared by over 10,000 signatures. As of this writing, the petition to change the date of Halloween is at 80,700 signatures, which means the association is going to now send it to President Donald Trump.

The Halloween & Costume Association notes that there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year, which could be cut down due to less people working on a Saturday. The goal is to make Halloween a longer and stress-free experience for children and adults. Kids will, in theory, be able to stay out later and parents won't have to worry about getting them ready for school the next day since it rarely lands on a Saturday night. The association added some other benefits to the date change which you can read below.

"70% of parents don't accompany their children trick-or-treating. You're never too old to trick-or-treat! Grab a costume and take advantage of some good ol' fashioned family bonding! 51% Of Millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday, why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day!?!"

When it comes down to it, the petition aims to make Halloween a safer night for kids by allowing more adult involvement. With the petition about to land in Donald Trump's lap, we could very well see this date change happening in the near future. The president's attempts to get A$AP Rocky out of a Swedish jail have been unsuccessful, so the Halloween petition may be just what he needs for a successful re-election campaign.

Thanksgiving doesn't have a concrete date, so why should Halloween? The idea does make sense, since not a whole lot of people really care about why the whole thing started in the first place. Halloween originated with a pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago. It's been described as the "ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts."

With that being said, there are probably more than a few people who wish to keep Halloween on October 31st every year in honor of tradition. Plus, more people will be out partying, which could result in more instances of drinking and driving. While the petition is gaining traction, there's no telling if Donald Trump will actually address it, especially since he has a lot on his mind at the moment. Whatever the case may be, there seems to be a lot of people who are really into the idea of changing the date of Halloween to the last Saturday of every October. You can check out the petition over at Change.org.