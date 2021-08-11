There's something both strange and amusing about watching Michael Myers himself playing some Halloween pinball, and that's exactly what happens in horror documentarian Sean Clark's latest YouTube video. At the recent Flashback Weekend horror convention in Chicago, Nick Castle was on hand to meet and sign autographs for Halloween fans. As anyone who really loves the slasher movie series will know, Castle was the first person to play the masked Michael Myers in the original Halloween.

At the event, a new Halloween pinball game was also present, and it was only fitting for Castle to give it a spin. With Sean Clark filming, Castle can be seen playing the new game for the very first time. With the familiar Halloween theme playing, the original Shape gets off to a rough start before he gets the hang of the game. Clark also gives us some closeups of the game itself while Charlie from Spooky Pinball chats with the two. You can check out the footage below.

"Finally, a true horror game for fans of all things Spooky!" Spooky Pinball previously said in a statement about the game. "Do battle against Michael Myers in Haddonfield. Features clips from the original film, custom speech including from the original cast PJ Soles! The complete original film score and newly inspired by the classic film music from Matt 'Count D' Montgomery. Incredible custom art from Jason Edmiston, and more features than you can stab a pumpkin with!"

Though Tony Moran appears as Michael Myers when the character is briefly unmasked, it was Nick Castle under the mask the rest of the time in the original Halloween. As his own career was quickly blossoming after Halloween, Castle didn't reprise the role for Halloween II, though he would get the chance to go back under the mask eventually. For one brief scene in 2018's Halloween reboot from David Gordon Green, Michael can be seen standing in a house with Castle in the mask. James Jude Courtney wore the mask for the other scenes in the movie.

It's also been said that Castle will again cameo as Michael Myers in the next installment of the series, Halloween Kills. The sequel also brings back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode with Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as her daughter and granddaughter, respectively. Several other stars from the original Halloween also return like Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, and Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam.

We might see Castle back in the mask one more time after Halloween Kills, as this will be followed by Halloween Ends, the planned final installment of the new reboot series at Blumhouse. It seems likely that Halloween will live on elsewhere after Ends is released, but there's no guarantee Castle would be back for the next reboot. The same can be said for Curtis, who feels that Halloween Ends will most likely be her last performance as Laurie Strode.

You can catch Halloween Kills when it is released in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. If you want to find out more about the company behind the Halloween pinball game, you can visit the official website for Spooky Pinball.