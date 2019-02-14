Don't expect the Halloween franchise to go away any time soon, assuming Jason Blum has his way. The man behind Blumhouse Productions, the micro-budget production company that specializes in horror, has made quite the name for himself in recent years, having produced such big hits as Get Out, the Insidious franchise, Split, Glass and more. But they did the horror world a big favor by reviving Halloween last year. As for a sequel? Blum will see that sequel and raise you ten.

Jason Blum is currently promoting the studio's latest release, Happy Death Day 2U, which looks to be another very successful sequel for them. During a recent interview, he was asked about them possibly shooting two Halloween movies back-to-back at one point, which didn't actually come to pass. In providing his answer, he revealed that they're not shooting a sequel yet, but they have big plans for the future. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Well, we had talked about it but right now we're not shooting any 'Halloween' movies right now because we don't have deal rights to the sequels. But I certainly hope to make 10 more but I'll start with one more."

The man certainly may be speaking in hyperbole a bit, but this is the horror genre we're talking about. So maybe not. After all, the franchise had ten entries before being revived with last year's movie, which actually erased most of the movies and served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original. Jason Blum spoke a bit further about the criteria for any movie they take on and revealed that producer Ryan Turek was really the one that got this one in motion.

Related: Halloween Sequel Already in the Works, Green & McBride May Not Return

"It has to touch someone, emotionally, at the company. 'Halloween' really touched Ryan Turek. He was really passionate about it. He had a really clear idea of what fans would want to see in the 11th Halloween movie and what they wouldn't want to see. And that passion drove our decision to do it. So that's what we need."

As for the first of these possible sequels, Halloween 2, Scott Teems (Firestarter) was recently hired to pen a draft of the screenplay, with the core cast all expected to return. That is, assuming Blumhouse can actually strike up a deal for the sequel. Though, one would assume that won't be too difficult to manage.

Halloween grossed $253 million at the worldwide box office, working from a budget of just $10 million. It was also met with generally favorable reviews. Money talks and, with that, it would only seem logical and in everyone's best interests to keep this train moving down the tracks in the same direction by keeping the core pieces in place. Whether or not that results in an eventual ten sequels remains to be seen. But if anyone can get that done, it's Jason Blum. This news was first reported by Moviefone.