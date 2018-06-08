The Halloween 2018 is easily one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year, but it's possibly going to upset some fans of the franchise. While the majority of people are very happy to see Michael Myers back on the big screen after nearly a decade-long absence, this new movie is going to be taking some serious liberties with the franchise. Specifically, it will serve as a direct sequel to the original and is throwing out all of the other sequels. Now, director David Gordon Green reveals why they decided to take that approach.

The Halloween sequels vary greatly in terms of quality, but they also went in many various directions that eventually turned it into an almost unwieldy series of various plotlines and characters. While there is plenty of good to be found in some of those sequels, specifically in movies like Halloween II and Halloween H20, it's tough to think of where to go with it. Especially since Halloween: Resurrection killed off Laurie Strode. David Gordon Green says they simply wanted a clean slate to work with. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Anyone who's a fan of any of these films will find nice little easter eggs acknowledging our salute to the filmmakers that have preceded us, in the stories and mythologies as they've unfolded. For us, it was a clean slate type of opportunity. Where if there was a little inspiration or mirror image of something, it's very subtle in the movie. Because we want to start fresh for a new generation, but with great appreciation for the previous."

For those who are fans of some of the sequels, it's probably good to hear that they're going to take the opportunity to provide little nods and winks to previous movies and the filmmakers who made them. This explanation comes just after the first trailer for the new Halloween arrived online. Even though the movie is taking a pretty bold new direction, the general feeling online seems to be extremely positive. This looks to be a return-to-form, which really wouldn't have been possible without some sort of reboot/requel situation.

Laurie Strode, once again played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is no longer related to Michael Myers in this version. She has been awaiting his return for the last 40 years and has been preparing herself for their inevitable second confrontation. This is no longer a scared woman hiding from a killer. But there are going to be plenty of other people running scared, as evidenced by the trailer.

John Carpenter is an executive producer on the new movie and is providing the score. Blumhouse and Universal are releasing Halloween on October 19, just in time for the holiday for which the franchise is named. Let's just hope this big reset on the franchise pays off.