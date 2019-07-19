Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends is officially happening. In response to the global fan enthusiasm for last year's Halloween, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and directed by David Gordon Green, which went on to become the highest-grossing installment in the classic horror franchise at more than $250 million worldwide, Universal Pictures today announced release dates for back-to-back sequels in the iconic Halloween series, from Trancas International Films, Miramax and Blumhouse Productions.

Halloween Kills will be released on Friday, October 16, 2020. Written by David Gordon Green & Danny McBride & Scott Teems, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the film will be directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

Halloween Endswill be released on Friday, October 15, 2021. Written by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, and Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the film will be directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

As the madness of Comic-Con continues, Blumhouse has officially announced the return of Michael Myers. However, there isn't just going to be one Halloween sequel. The studio has announced there will be two and they will hit theaters in 2020 and 2021. This is absolutely massive news for horror fans who were impressed by what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride did with last year's successful sequel, which ignored everything past John Carpenter's iconic original.

John Carpenter will more than likely compose the score again after already revealing that he wanted to do so. The horror icon truly enjoyed his role as executive producer, answering many questions from David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, while also throwing in his suggestions from time to time. Taking the backseat allowed him to focus further on the musical side of things, which he will more than likely start doing again, and may have already started after taking a lengthy break.

The first Halloween sequel was a monster at the box office and the success surprised even Blumhouse and John Carpenter, who were unsure how everything would play out. With that being said, everything went above and beyond what anybody expected. Now, Jamie Lee Curtis is back to finish off her role as Laurie Strode for what will more than likely be the final time. It's a great day to be a horror fan. This news comes to us direct from Universal Pictures.