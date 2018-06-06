Blumhouse is pulling out all of the stops to prepare for the first trailer for their Halloween movie. First, they announced that the trailer was coming out this week and then followed it up with some amazing new pictures of Michael Myers terrorizing Laurie Strode. Now, we have our first look at the trailer teaser, which traces back the history of "The Shadow" and then brings it back to present day. Amongst the voices, you can hear hints of John Carpenters revamped score, which is just another exciting reason to get excited for Friday's release of the Halloween trailer.

As with most trailer teasers, the Halloween tease is very ultra-brief, clocking in at a mere 15 seconds. However, it gets its point across in that short amount of time. As previously noted, you can hear voices, which then lead to screams and questions about the boogeyman. While all of that is going on, you can hear the iconic Halloween theme ramping up in the background as we get a shadowed look at the Michael Myers mask from different angles. While short, it gets you hyped for the main course.

Along with the new Halloween pictures that were released yesterday, Blumhouse also shed some more light on the plot. We knew previously that Michael Myers, who is once again played by Nick Castle, escapes custody and goes on the hunt for Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode. But we now know that a British documentary crew visits Myers in prison to get his side of the story from the events back in 1978. Myers is able to escape while also retrieving his iconic mask, giving the documentary crew more than they bargained for.

Comedy veterans David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are the duo responsible for the new Halloween movie, which was originally met with severe backlash from horror fans. However, over time, Green and McBride have explained their vision and their love of the Halloween franchise as a whole over the past year. Some of their decisions have been controversial. Most notably, the taking away "The Shape's" supernatural powers has taken fans by surprise and angered more than a few. But, McBride has said that they're going for a more realistic horror approach, which is rooted in true fear.

There have also been the rumors of the Halloween test screening not performing to expectations, but those are to be taken with a grain of salt. Plus there have been reshoots since those initial rumors were reported in the first place. Deadpool 2 also reportedly didn't screen very well either, but the sequel has been a slam dunk ever since its release a few weeks ago. Halloween, and horror fans in general, are still pretty curious as to what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have pulled off here, but thankfully we won't have to wait too much longer. The official Halloween trailer debuts this Friday, but until then, you can watch the teaser below, thanks to the Halloween Twitter account.