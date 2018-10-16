The marketing campaign for the latest Halloween, which finally arrives in theaters this weekend, has been nothing shy of great. It's been a long time since we've seen Michael Myers on the big screen and the wait is almost over. But hardcore horror fans have just a little bit more time to kill before they can see the movie for themselves. Luckily, we have the perfect solution as a brand new retro Halloween video game has just been released that is free to play and winds up being quite a bit of fun.

This retro-style video game is quite simple. Through various types of gameplay that envoke playing games based on movies on the Super Nintendo, Laurie Strode must try to escape from Michael Myers. Players start out on a shooting range to test their skills, then it's a mad dash down the streets of Haddonfield while trying to avoid objects such as bear traps, escaped psychopaths and trick or treaters. Escape Michael Myers winds up, if nothing else, being a great way to kill some time and possibly avoid doing actual work at the office today.

Those who want to give this a try can do so for free. The new Halloween video game is free to play on any browser. Other movies have implemented a similar strategy when marketing their wares lately. Last year's IT has a similarly fun game. It probably doesn't take a whole lot for those who know what they're doing to craft something like this these days and it's an interactive way to try and get people on board with seeing the movie. It's a relatively inexpensive, fun and cool way to get the word out.

Halloween picks up 40 years after the events of John Carpenter's original classic and ignores the events of all previous sequels. Laurie Strode is still suffering the effects of Michael's attack on her all those years ago and, though it's had a major effect on her life, she's been preparing for his inevitable return. When the masked killer finally escapes, it's Laurie v Michael for one final, epic horror showdown. Aside from Jamie Lee Curtis, the cast includes Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Miles Robbins, Will Patton, and a cameo by The Shape himself, Nick Castle. James Jude Courtney does the heavy lifting as Michael Myers this time around.

John Carpenter didn't direct, but he's on board as an executive producer and creative consultant, in addition to providing the score. David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) is at the helm. Halloween hits theaters on October 19 and, by the looks of things, it's going to satisfy horror lovers in a big way, as the majority of critics have been raving about it so far, and it looks to absolutely kill it at the box office this weekend. To help kill the last few days of waiting, head on over to EscapeMichaelMyers.com and give this retro Halloween game a shot.