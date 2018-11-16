William Shatner has revealed that he used to wear the Michael Myers Halloween mask when trick-or-treating with his children. It's well-known that John Carpenter's classic slasher movie used a cheap Captain Kirk mask to bring Michael Myers to life on the big screen. The mask was purchased at Bert Wheeler's Magic Shop on Hollywood Boulevard and later painted white and altered to not look like Shatner, giving off the look of a blank human face.

In a new interview, William Shatner was asked about the Halloween franchise. He didn't know much about the origin of the Michael Myers mask, only adding that "they found it somewhere in a toy store or somewhere." The iconic Star Trek star then laughed and said, "I don't have a piece of the film. Maybe you can negotiate it for me!" After joking about the franchise, Shatner revealed a family Halloween secret. He had this to say.

"When my kids were younger, and they'd go trick-or-treating, and I would go with them, I'd wear the mask. If (people) didn't give them candy, I'd take off the mask, and blow a kiss."

Seeing William Shatner on Halloween wearing a Michael Myers mask would have been a pretty cool experience back in the 1980s. There has been talk over the years of William Shatner making a cameo in the Halloween franchise, which is something that Shatner seems like he would be into if a sequel ends up getting made. However, if a Shatner cameo hasn't happened by now, it probably won't happen at all, no matter how funny it would be.

Blumhouse's Halloween decimated expectations at the box office. To date, the direct sequel to the first movie has generated $246.2 million worldwide, making it the biggest installment in the franchise's 40-year history. Additionally, it is currently the fourth highest grossing R-rated horror movie, just behind Get Out, The Exorcist, and IT. One can easily see why William Shatner is starting to jokingly sniff around for some loot. With that being said, the newer installments of the franchise have gone out of their way to make sure that the Michael Myers mask looks less like Shatner by continuing to alter it.

William Shatner just released his first-ever Christmas album, entitled Shatner Claus. It's actually pretty hard to believe that he hasn't released a Christmas album before since he has released so many other albums. The actor/musician has released ten albums since 1968, and his holiday offering features guest appearances by Henry Rollins, Brad Paisley, Iggy Pop, Todd Rundgren, Billy Gibbons, and Judy Collins. Basically, there's a lot going on in this holiday stew that is aimed at the more hardcore Shatner fans. With that being said, the Star Trek actor is definitely having a good time with the new-found interest in an old mask featuring his likeness. You can read the rest of the interview with William Shatner over at Entertainment Weekly.