Video game adaptations have always been tricky things for Hollywood to land. But that has not stopped studios from trying. Next up is a television adaptation of the best-selling video game series Halo for Paramount+. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the producer on the upcoming show, Kiki Wolfkill, explained the importance of having a distinctive take on the source material, even if that makes sections of the original fandom unhappy.

"It's such an interesting needle to thread with beloved characters. How do you give a different perspective on them, how do you make their journey meaningful in a different way while respecting their past journey and the things that people love about the journeys they've been on already. It's a constant challenge; sometimes a struggle. There are different burdens that will go onto the TV show than the game carries. So if we can navigate where we have a little bit of freedom to try and explore some different ideas or express a character differently, we try and take those....It's amazing to have these dedicated fanbases and communities. But it's also hard because there are so many diverse perspectives. At some point, you can't satisfy all the voices. You need to have your own voice."

The Halo games tell the story of a war set in space between humanity and an alliance of aliens known as the Covenant, which is led by a group of religious leaders called the Prophets. The Covenant worships an ancient civilization known as the Forerunners, who met their demise while defeating a race of alien parasites known as "The Flood". The titular "Halo" Array is a group of giant, ring-shaped superweapons that can be lived upon, created by the Forerunners to destroy The Flood. The Covenant believes the array are religious artifacts that can transport them on a Great Journey to meet the Forerunners upon being activated.

In the middle of the whole mess lands the games' main hero, Master Chief John-117, one of the last surviving members of an elite group of enhanced supersoldiers tasked with stopping the Covenant from activating the Halo rings, which would destroy all life in the galaxy. Master Chief is one of the most enduring heroes in all of gaming. Naturally, fans are excited to see how actor Pablo Schreiber brings the character to life on the show. Recently, a fan tweeted to Schreiber, "I don't think I'm just the only one who wants to know how Pablo Schreiber's Voice, Acting, and Impression of the Master Chief will go. But I will say.... You got this mate!!!", to which the actor replied with the following tweet.

"I don't do impressions, I play characters. While everyone knows the Master Chief, this show is an opportunity for all of us to get to know John. Thank you for your kind words. We are all working incredibly hard to bring something to the screen that everyone can get behind..."

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac and Shabana Azmi. The series premieres on Paramount+ in the first quarter of 2022. This news first originated at ComicBook.com.