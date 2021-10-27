A new petition on Change.org has been launched to ban the use of real firearms on movie and television productions along with "better crew working conditions," and it's quickly growing in popularity with more and more people adding their names to the list. Of course, this stems from last week's deadly accident on the set of Rust which left director Joel Souza wounded and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins killed. As police investigate what happened, others are calling for no more real firearms on any more sets, as seen with the petition.

"On October 21st, 2021 we lost an unbelievably talented cinematographer on the film set of Rust, due to a real gun being discharged with live ammunition in it. I am in shock and numb to my core," writes Bandar Albuliwi, who started the petition. "We need to make sure that this avoidable tragedy never happens again. There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century. Real guns are no longer needed on film production sets. This isn't the early 90's, when Brandon Lee was killed in the same manner. Change needs to happen before additional talented lives are lost."

The petition adds, "Please sign this petition and demand for Alec Baldwin to use his power and influence in the Hollywood film industry to make change and ban real guns on film sets. Please sign this petition and demand for Alec Baldwin to use his power and influence in the Hollywood film industry to make change and ban real guns on film sets. While we're at this topic, this would be a good time to begin discussing the horrendous working conditions of those who work in the film industry (both Hollywood and Independent Features)."

In just a few days time, tens of thousands of names have already been added to the petition. As of this writing, it has surpassed 60,000 signatures as it quickly approaches a goal of 75,000. One look at social media could tell you that people have different opinions as to what should be done with firearms on movie sets moving forward, and this makes it more clear that many feel outright banning all real firearms is the best course of action.

Some filmmakers have already employed some changes on their sets. It has been reported that no "live" guns will be allowed on the set of the police drama series The Rookie. Meanwhile, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has also said he won't allow the use of guns with blanks on any more of his own sets, insisting that he will have the VFX team use digitally-inserted muzzle flashes instead.

No criminal charges have been filed relating to the Rust accident at this time, but as the police investigation could take a while, that's something that could change in the future. For now, the production company has shut down Rust indefinitely as the cast and crew cooperate with law enforcement with their investigation. You can check out the petition to ban the use of real firearms on set and demand better crew working conditions at Change.org.