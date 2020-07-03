At long last, Hamilton is streaming on Disney+. The acclaimed and wildly popular musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda has been a downright pop culture phenomenon over the past handful of years. But the only way to see it was on a stage, with tickets often going for $500 or more. Now, a filmed version of the Broadway stage show can be seen by virtually anyone with an internet connection for the cost of a subscription to Disney+.

The cinematic stage performance captured for Disney+ was the original Broadway production of Hamilton. The show combines elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon home. Hamilton is based on the Alexander Hamilton biography by Ron Chernow. It is the story of America then, told by America now. The musical became known for its soundtrack, that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. The stage show has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre, a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

This particular production was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this performance was directed byThomas Kail. Kail, Miranda and Jeffrey Seller produced, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers. The Broadway hit went on to earn 11 Tony Awards and a Grammy, as well as the prestigious Olivier Award and a Pulitzer Prize. It is, by any definition, a massive success.

The cast includes Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Jonathan Groff as King George, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as Alexander Hamilton. While the cast eventually rotated as the show carried on, this is the cast that helped make Hamilton what it became.

Disney shelled out a truly impressive $75 million to win the rights. It is believed to be one of the most expensive movie acquisitions in history. Originally, the studio had plans to release it theatrically in fall 2021. Undoubtedly, it would have done big business at the box office. Instead, given what is going on in the world, Disney bumped that up by more than a year and has made one heck of a streaming play.

For those who aren't subscribed to Disney+, options are limited. The streaming service is no longer offering a free trial. So there is no way to watch it for free. A subscription goes for $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. A bundle that also includes Hulu and ESPN+ is available for $12.99 per month as well. For those who already have a subscription, you can stream Hamilton now by heading on over to the official DisneyPlus.com streaming app.