Han Solo is heard more than he is seen in the first teaser for Solo. Is Lucasfilm scared to show us Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo? The movie stepped into some controversy over the summer when original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from the project and replaced with Ron Howard. At the time, a bunch of reports came out that basically said that the movie was doomed and that Ehrenreich can't act. None of those reports were ever official, but there was and continues to be a shadow of doubt hanging over Alden Ehrenreich's portrayal of Han Solo.

First of all, this is a Star Wars project. Disney and Lucasfilm are not going to put an actor with questionable acting skills in any of their projects. However, the news has circulated so much over the last 6 months that many hardcore fans and even casual fans have heard about the reports of Alden Ehrenreich's acting abilities in Solo: A Star Wars Story. This could lead to some trepidation from Lucasfilm to show off the young Han Solo for the first time.

This was just the first 45-second teaser for the trailer, so it's possible that we'll see more of Han Solo in the official trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Fans have waited for months to see any official footage from Solo, so it was a bit of a letdown to not see the star of the movie in a real way. Lucasfilm may just be playing the long game while waiting to introduce the young Han Solo to the world, which does fall in line with the way they have been slowly teasing out information about the movie.

All of the other characters are shown in a series of shots in the Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser trailer. Emilia Clarke is prominently shown as Qi'ra as is Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian and Woody Harrelson's Beckett, but Alden Ehrenreich is barely seen. Donald Glover's Lando pretty much steals the show in the short teaser and many people have taken notice, posting the actor's image all over social media. That's great because Glover does look awesome, but probably not what everybody was thinking before the first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th and the full-length trailer is set to premiere tomorrow morning during Good Morning America. We'll find out tomorrow if Lucasfilm is scared to show off Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo because it kind of looks that way currently. In the meantime, you can go and watch the teaser trailer over and over until tomorrow and put it under the microscope as well as discuss how awesome that Star Destroyer looks or how cool Donald Glover looks. You can watch the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story below, courtesy of The Star Wars YouTube channel.