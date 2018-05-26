Forget everything you think you know about Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon. Well, not everything, but perhaps at least one very important thing. Solo: A Star Wars Story is finally in theaters and it answers quite a few questions fans may or may not have been asking themselves. One particular thing of note addressed in the movie is the famed Kessel Run. Not only do we see this important event go down, but what we come to learn the movie has changed a rather important bit of Star Wars history, or so it would seem.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Read on at your own risk. Ever since we were introduced to Han Solo back in 1977, he has boasted that his cherished ship, the Millennium Falcon, is one of the fastest ships in the galaxy. The ship's biggest claim to fame is that she made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs. Or did she? As revealed in Solo, Chewbacca might have something to say about that.

Han, Chewie, Lando, Qi'ra, Beckett and L3 are aboard the Falcon during the Kessel Run in Solo. They are under a serious time crunch, as the coaxium they stole needs to be brought to Savareen in time before it becomes unstable, useless and destructive. This puts Han in a pressure cooker situation and has to make the run in far less time than anyone else might typically be able to do it in. Through a series of tricky maneuvers, cunning stunts and downright lucky breaks, he gets the job done. And in record time. The Falcon, unfortunately, suffers a lot of damage as a result, but that can be chalked up to an occupational hazard.

Once they arrive on Savareen, Han begins to brag about making the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs. Chewie grumbles in disagreement, to which Han replies, "Not if you round down." Wait, what? Does that mean the Falcon and Han Solo didn't actually do the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs? Was it really 12.5 ish parsecs? In The Force Awakens Rey even asks Han if they are on the ship that made the Kessel Run in 14 parsecs. Han corrects here abruptly, proudly and grumpily stating that it was actually 12 parsecs. But if Chewie's grumbling is to be believed, that number may be a bit of an embellishment on Han's part.

This was surely meant to be more of a playful joke than anything else, but the 12-parsec figure provided for the Falcon's completion of the Kessel Run is something we accepted as fact a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Granted, it's not at all out of character for someone like Han Solo to embellish a bit, but still. Solo does a lot to further our understanding of the character and this little (but kind of big) discrepancy is certainly up there. Star Wars fans will have to decide for themselves; is this really a big deal or not? It might help to know what figure Han is rounding down from, but until that is revealed, perhaps in the novelization or a comic book down the line, this is all we have to go on.