Do we now have confirmation that Boba Fett is going to appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story? Even though we haven't seen a trailer, or really any sort of official promotional material for the movie, save for a simple logo poster, the standalone young Han Solo movie is coming out in just under five months. Yet, details are still pretty scarce. However, thanks to an eagle-eyed fan on Reddit, it looks like we may be able to say with some level of certainty that the most feared bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away is gonna be along for the ride.

This potential confirmation actually dates back to September when director Ron Howard was still in the middle of doing reshoots for the movie, after taking over for Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were fired by Lucasfilm over creative differences. Howard took to Twitter to post a photo with Paul Bettany, who's playing a role in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Reportedly, he's filling in the void that was left when Michael K. Williams had to drop out do to the reshoot schedule. But that's not important to this Boba Fett business. What is important is that, hiding in the background of the image, appears to be Han Solo's least-favorite dude.

The image has plenty to distract from what could be our first look at Boba Fett in the Han Solo movie. In the background, way off to the left and shadowed heavily is a very distinctive helmet. It's hard to get a very clear look at it, but when zoomed in on, this appears to be Boba Fett's helmet. If not, someone is clearly doing their best Boba Fett imitation.

Even though Boba Fett doesn't have a tone of screen time in the original Star Wars trilogy, it's made very clear that he and Han Solo have a history with one another. And not the good kind of history. Given that this movie is going to explore Han Solo's backstory, which hasn't really been explored in the movies up to this point, having Boba Fett show up, at least briefly, would make sense. Lucasfilm hasn't confirmed his presence in the movie, but this may very well be proof.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is slated to hit theaters on May 25 and, with any luck, the first trailer should be arriving online in just over a week. Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) has the incredibly difficult task of trying to capture the magic of Harrison Ford as the young version of Han Solo in the movie. With any luck, we're going to see him come face-to-face with Boba Fett, marking the first time the fan-favorite character has appeared in a Star Wars movie since Return of the Jedi. You can check out Ron Howard's original photo, as well as a closer look at what may be Boba Fett, as spotted by Reddit user Fanboy 77, for yourself below.

Had to say goodbye to my friend @Paul_Bettany today. Another terrific performance from a world class talent. pic.twitter.com/6jkNKQNQZZ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 16, 2017