Disney and Lucasfilm are currently enjoying another big hit with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That makes the Mouse House three for three when it comes to Star Wars movies so far, but is the hot streak getting ready to come to an end? If a new rumor is to be believed, it sounds like the company may be bracing for the upcoming Han Solo movie to be a bomb. Though there are conflicting reports, it sounds like Solo: A Star Wars Story could be the first real misstep during the Disney era of Star Wars.

Before really digging in here, it needs to be emphasized that this is coming from an anonymous source and, as such, should be regarded as nothing more than a rumor. That said, this anonymous source recently spoke with Screen Geek and claims that Disney is "bracing" for Solo: A Star Wars Story to be a bomb. Here's what they had to say about it.

"Disney is bracing themselves for the Han Solo movie to bomb. They were worried about it before all The Last Jedi controversy, but now they're essentially writing Solo off. The lead actor, Alden Ehrenreich, can't act, and they had a dialogue coach on hand for all of his scenes. On top of that, the script is unworkable. It's going to be a car crash."

When directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired, Ron Howard was brought in to reshoot a chunk of the Han Solo movie to try and save it. While that transition was happening, we also heard about an acting coach being brought in for Alden Ehrenreich. To say that he can't act may be a bit of a stretch, but it's possible he just wasn't able to capture Han Solo in the way the studio had hoped. While this report claims that Disney and Lucasfilm may be thinking bomb, Jordan Maison of Cinelinx had this to say on Twitter shortly after this report initially surfaced.

"This is directly opposite what I've been hearing. One of the reasons they let Howard shoot so much more than initially planned was b/c of how much they liked the way he was going with everything. I heard the higher ups are pleased with his initial cut...but whatevs #Solo"

It's worth noting that the truth could lie somewhere in between. If Lord and Miller's version of Solo: A Star Wars Story was a total trainwreck, Ron Howard's version could be a watchable movie, but just not up to the Star Wars standard fans expect. Still, if Howard was able to save it, even to some degree, that would probably please the higher-ups at Disney.

That also brings us to the point that "bomb" is a relative term. For example, Justice League will make nearly $700 million at the box office, but because of what the movie cost and given the expectations, that's a relative bomb. Solo is in a similar boat. Sure, meat will find its way to the seats because it's a Star Wars movie, but will it be able to be a major hit? And more importantly, did Ron Howard actually make a good movie? We'll likely have a much better idea soon, as the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is expected to arrive online very soon. Screen Geek's report also makes it worth remembering that the movie arrives in theaters on May 25. That's just five months away and we haven't seen a shred of footage.