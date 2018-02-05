Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story with less than four months to go until the movie hits theaters. The biggest question ahead of seeing this first footage was how Alden Ehrenreich would fare as Han Solo, who was brought to life originally by Harrison Ford and remains one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. This trailer did give us choice bits of the young actor as the famed smuggler and future Rebellion hero and the internet has reacted. Unfortunately, the majority of those reactions are negative.

Casting someone other than Harrison Ford as Han Solo was always an uphill battle, but much of the Star Wars fanbase appear to be hovering over the panic button after seeing this trailer. Even though everything else in this trailer looks fantastic and would appear to be everything we'd want from a Star Wars movie, if Alden Ehrenreich can't sell us on his version of Solo, it could be dead on arrival. Here's what Bleacher Report writer Davie Schilling had to say, expressing concern over some of his line readings in the trailer.

"The element that truly worries me about Solo: A Star Wars Story is Alden Ehrenreich. Some of those line readings in the trailer are *rough*."

Ron Howard took over as director of Solo: A Star Wars Story last year, shortly after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired. The duo had filmed nearly all of the movie and it's said that Howard reshot as much as 80 percent of the Star Wars standalone. But it was Lord and Miller who cast Alden Ehrenreich in the role of Han Solo and his casting suited their vision, which ultimately clashed with what Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy wanted. Awards Circuit writer Joseph Braverman feels that Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort, who was one of the hundreds of actors who were considered, would have made for a better fit.

"After watching Baby Driver and then seeing this Solo trailer, I really want to know why they passed up Ansel Elgort for Alden Ehrenreich. Voice and charisma is just not there for me. Sorry."

There were reports that Alden Ehrenreich's acting was a problem and an acting coach was brought on board prior to Ron Howard's reshoots on Solo: A Star Wars Story. Is that why Lucasfilm seems to be hiding his performance as much as possible in the marketing? There was an awful lot of eye candy and set pieces to draw one's attention in this first trailer. But not everyone is concerned. A Twitter user and Star Wars fan who uses the handle @brandonh83 is encouraged by what he's seen.

"Alden Ehrenreich looks FUN as Han. People are too obsessed with him somehow playing a perfect younger FORD. That's not the point. He feels like a younger, looser HAN SOLO. It's about the character. His performance from the trailer makes him seem extremely enjoyable and charming."

Even without the production problems that plagued Solo: A Star Wars Story, doing a young Han Solo movie was always a tough sell. And, as has been pointed out, Alden Ehrenreich is only seven years younger than Harrison Ford was in Star Wars: A New Hope. So he's not really that young. You can check out a bunch of Twitter reactions to Alden Ehrenreich in the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer for yourself below.

That SOLO trailer is sheltering Alden Ehrenreich’s acting like it’s Torey Krug’s rookie year zone starts.



This has been a #HockeyTweet about a popular culture thing. pic.twitter.com/nCDGaMRVE0 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 5, 2018

i watched the solo trailer and wow alden ehrenreich is uncharismatic as fuck — ボブ (@weeabob) February 5, 2018

SOLO teaser: Keep in mind that Alden Ehrenreich wasn’t cast to sound and look EXACTLY like Harrison Ford. Acting coaches are a normal part of the process. If Han Solo has an arc (and he will), he’s not going to IMMEDIATELY be like the Solo we met in the OT. — Mike X. Nichols (@mikexnichols) February 5, 2018

That Solo trailer looks like shit. Alden Ehrenreich looks and sounds nothing like Harrison Ford. Ford was tall, this kid looks short. This movie could never have been more than some actor aping Ford anyway. So I’m glad I won’t be seeing this one.#TheLastJedi#SoloTrailer — GTS (@GTS518) February 5, 2018

I thought Ewan McGregor hit it out of the park as young Obi Wan Kenobi. I wish I felt the same about Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo. — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) February 5, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich is straining to emulate Ford’s Han Solo personality and body language, which was charming precisely because it wasn’t strained. — Ryan Bordow (@rybo62) February 5, 2018

I know it's only a teaser trailer so I can't properly judge but Alden Ehrenreich is giving off a serious Jack Nicholson in The Shining vibe, rather than Harrison Ford as the iconic Han Solo character #SoloAStarWarsStory — Joel (@JoelSleet) February 5, 2018

Y’all it’s a good thing that Alden Ehrenreich isn’t doing a Harrison Ford impression, this is like 10 years before Hope, plus, imagine how sick of an impression you would be after 2 1/2 hours. I think he’s gonna be great. #Solo — bob (@TeenViewOnFilm) February 5, 2018

The rational part of my brain knows that SOLO is going to be as lousy as it is pointless, but Alden Ehrenreich is so f___ing good in HAIL, CAESAR! that I can't let go of the faint glimmer of hope that it'll all work out somehow. — Angus Dwyer (@AngusDwyer) February 5, 2018

Uh, the Solo trailer doesn't require Alden Ehrenreich to do any acting. — Paul Wells (@InklessPW) February 5, 2018

I like Alden Ehrenreich but he's still the hardest sell of Solo, capturing Han is really hard (and to be fair to him it'll take a whole movie to see if he's pulled it off). But everything else in Solo looks way better than anyone had any right to expect. Properly excited now. — Jim Halpert (@wyattyhalpert) February 5, 2018

Having a young Solo movie just seems weird considering Alden Ehrenreich is only 7 years younger than Harrison Ford was in A New Hope. Like, Han was already pretty young when we first met him! — Josh Robinson (@robins36) February 5, 2018