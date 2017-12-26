Ah, the Han Solo movie. It has been nothing but trouble and controversy from the word go. And with just five months left until it makes its not-awaited debut in theaters, Star Wars fans are wondering very loudly where the dang trailer is. Now, just as news breaks that Disney is preparing for the worst when it comes to Solo at the box office, one disgruntled Star Wars fan claims to have seen the leaked trailer for Ron Howard's sci-fi adventure.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is being described as a crime caper, which makes sense. Ron Howard stepped into replace original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were fired for making the spinoff too much of a comedy. Howard reportedly reshot almost the entire movie. And while some claim Disney is bracing for the impact of a substantial bomb, others claim that Disney executives are pleased with the salvage job Howard was able to do, even with a leading man who just didn't capture the true essence of Harrison Ford's iconic space pirate (at least from all accounts we've heard).

Who knows what is taking the trailer so long. Some believe Disney and Lucasfilm are trying to get some distance from The Last Jedi. Others claim that Disney is just plain sacred to show this cinematic mess to a real crowd, fearing the plethora of 'Boos!' Heading their way.

It sounds like the first Solo trailer, if this report isn't fake news, is a straight up teaser that doesn't really show much at all. It gives us our first look at the main characters, but none of the female characters are put on display. Which is weird since Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has really been pushing the feminine angle when it comes to these new Star Wars movies. The leak comes from Reddit. Here's what Risssk has to say about the first-look footage that should be approaching our quadrant soon.

"Not much, but here's a rundown of what l caught a glimpse of. There's more obviously but this was the big stuff. Han walking, angle only shows his holstered blaster. Wookiees getting transferred somewhere. Planet looked new, never seen it before. Shot from behind of Han approaching a large crowd surrounding a table or something. Close up of Han's dice. There's like one shot of Woody's character, but it was in a dark alley area and he looked paranoid. Han doing his "Yehoo!" yell and the Falcon going through light speed. Chewbacca roaring and running next to Han. Somebody says "it's not worth the risk", pretty sure Lando says it. There is a cut-to-black and somebody says "l'll make him pay" and there's a huge long rifle on a table with some armor piece next to it. Didn't see much of GoT chick's character. There's a "This Summer" title card that shows right after a glimpse of a handful of stormtroopers walking down an alley."

It doesn't sound like Lucasfilm and Disney are ready to show their hand too much. This is definitely an experiment for the studios, as it is the first time a new Star Wars movie has focused on a single character from the original trilogy, giving them their own film, with someone different in the role. The Last Jedi already faced a huge backlash. And fans just don't seem too into this movie at all. Perhaps Ron Howard will surprise us with something that is worthwhile.