Maz Kanata was first introduced in 2015's The Force Awakens and it was revealed that Han Solo and Chewbacca have a history with her. Now that the full trailer for Solo has made its debut, there may be evidence that suggests Kanata shows up in the movie. She is a former pirate and smuggler who is over 1,000 years old, so it would make sense to see her or at the very least make a cameo in the Solo movie. There is some kind of alien in the new trailer that looks like it could be a younger Maz Kanata, but is it? No, most definitely not.

Upon first watch, many thought Maz Kanata was spotted in the first full teaser that launched earlier today, but anyone with a pause button saw that their eyes were deceiving them. Maz Kanata was a pirate and a smuggler for a long time. And in the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, it looks like we caught a glimpse of her piloting some kind of ship in a younger form, before she needed the goggles. While this new alien creature does look similar, it clearly has 4 arms. We're pretty sure Chewbacca didn't ripped off two of her arms in a fit of passion between this spin-off and The Force Awakens. This unnamed new Star Wars species is also a lot less wrinkled than Maz. Another piece of information that points out that it's probably not her, is that J.J. Abrams explained how Maz Kanata has had her tavern for over a century, which means that she was long out of the smuggling game before she ever met Han Solo and Chewbacca for the first time.

Maz Kanata was briefly seen in The Last Jedi, but it appears that her future is uncertain for Star Wars 9. Many Star Wars fans are indifferent when it comes to her character, especially since we didn't learn anything new about her in Rian Johnson's movie. There's still a lot of questions about Kanata that deserve to be answered, so it is possible that Maz Kanata could show up in Solo: A Star Wars Story or at the very least alluded to. We should learn how Han Solo met up with Maz Kanata in the first place and then maybe see how she truly fits into the Star Wars universe.

While Maz Kanata's status in Solo is uncertain, it looks like an old favorite from the Star Wars universe makes an appearance. Two Twi'Lek women are shown in the brief dance club scene dancing together in the blink-and-you-miss-it clip from the original teaser that was released yesterday. Elsewhere, we're still waiting to see Chewbacca's family or other Wookies in general as well as the imminent shots of Jabba the Hut. Jabba hasn't been confirmed, but he might as well be.

The answers to our burning Maz Kanata questions will arrive very soon since Solo hits theaters on May 25th. After waiting months to see some official footage, it looks like we're all going to be in for a treat when the movie premieres. In the meantime, we continue to speculate about the addition of Maz Kanata to Solo: A Star Wars Story and analyze every image from the newly released trailer. Check out what probably isn't Maz Kanata below, from Clayton Sandell's Twitter account.

How many of you thought (hoped?) this was Maz Kanata? I sure did. #HanSoloTrailerpic.twitter.com/dKUslechSO — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) February 5, 2018