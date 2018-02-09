It has been reported that George Lucas visited the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story and helped Ron Howard during a scene on the Millennium Falcon. Lucas and Howard are long-time friends going back to 1973's American Graffiti and Lucas famously wanted Howard to direct The Phantom Menace, but that didn't end up happening. So, it must be pretty cool for the Star Wars creator to finally get his wish with Ron Howard behind the camera for the spin-off movie featuring one of the most iconic characters to ever grace the big screen.

In a new interview, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that George Lucas came to the Solo set to visit and ended up staying for over 5 hours. Kennedy also let it slip that Lucas helped with a scene on his extended visit. However, she won't say exactly what he did. She had this to say about George Lucas' visit to the set.

"He (Lucas) had intended to just kind of stop by and say hi, and he stayed five hours. There's even one little moment in a scene that, I can't tell you what, sorry, but in the scene on the Millennium Falcon where George said, Why doesn't Han just do this."

While Kathleen Kennedy didn't go into specifics, she did go on to say that George Lucas was comfortable on the set because of his long friendship with Ron Howard. It seems like the spot that Lucas helped on will be pretty easy to spot when the movie hits theaters in May and Kennedy added that it will probably get a laugh. In addition, she also added George Lucas felt pretty good about his Solo set visit. She explains.

"It actually is a funny little bit that will probably get a laugh. And Ron happened to be by the monitor and not inside the Falcon and he goes, Oh that's a great idea, and ran in and said, George wants us to do this. So that was pretty cool. I think George felt pretty great about that. He could revisit these characters, and I think he felt so comfortable, obviously with Ron being there, that it was just fun for him."

George Lucas isn't the only person involved from the original Star Wars trilogy to offer up some help for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Harrison Ford went out to lunch with Alden Ehrenreich to give him some advice about what angle to take when playing the young Han Solo. Ford also shared what he and Lucas spoke about on the set while making the original trilogy, which is something that Ehrenreich would frequently bring up during shooting. Billy Dee Williams met with Donald Glover to talk about how to approach the young Lando Calrissian character. The veteran actor told Glover to just be himself to add the human element to Lando.

Solo: A Star Wars Story was shrouded in mystery during the entire production, which led to quite a bit of negative rumors being spread. However, now that the first trailer has been released and we have some information about the characters, the negativity is giving way to excitement. Knowing that George Lucas, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams offered their services also goes a long way in hyping the movie up. You can read more about George Lucas' visit to the Solo set over at Entertainment Weekly.