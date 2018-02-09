Ron Howard took over for director Chris Miller and Phil Lord on Solo last summer, but the director is reluctant to reveal how much of the movie he reshot. The first trailer for the Solo movie was recently released, and many fans are wondering just how much of the movie is Howard's and how much was left in from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, but those fans are going to have to wait a little longer because Ron Howard isn't talking. In the end, we shouldn't really be able to tell the difference anyway.

In a new interview, Ron Howard was asked about just how much he reshot for Solo when he took over for Phil Lord and Chris Miller. However the director was tight-lipped about the workload distribution and decided to (incorrectly) quote Han Solo by saying, "As Han says, Don't tell me the percentages. Never tell me the percentages." The actual quote has to do with odds, but we'll let Howard slide on it this time. He explains.

"I don't really want to explain it. I don't really want to be specific about that because, again, I don't even want that to matter to fans. I could understand why you'd ask, and some might even be curious, but look, everybody who has been involved in this has done nothing but love what this movie could be, and that's been the vibe around it. I think audiences are gonna feel that love and excitement."

We know that production for Solo: A Star Wars Story was extended for a few extra months and that Michael K. Williams' had to be replaced by Paul Bettany because he could not make it back for his reshoots, which leads many to believe that Ron Howard reshot quite a bit of the movie. However, Howard says that the "fingerprints" of Phil Lord and Chris Miller are all over Solo, so we'll have to wait and see the movie to figure out just exactly what he means by that. Howard added that the movie is a labor of love from everybody involved.

Ron Howard was also asked about his decision to take over on Solo. Ultimately, the director says that he took on the position because he felt that he could help out the project. He went on to say that he knows Chris Miller and Phil Lord, praising their talents. Additionally, Howard admits that he really didn't have anything going on either. He had this to say.

"I know Chris and Phil. They're incredibly talented guys, and all anyone at Imagine Entertainment wants to do is find a way to work with Chris and Phil, and that's every bit as much the case today as ever. But when I learned that this change was happening, it just came in a moment where I was working on lots of new projects for Imagine, and I had not planned to direct anything last year. So then this came my way, and I was talking to Kathy, and the now tragically late Alli Shearmur, an old friend. I was reluctant, but I also began to feel that I could help."

We may never know who did exactly what when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters this May, but does it really matter? It really seems that everybody involved has simply tried to work as a team and put out the best Star Wars movie that they possibly can, which is all that fans can hope for. There's still some negativity surrounding the movie, but as more information is teased, that negativity begins to dissipate a bit, leading to more curiosity and excitement. You can check out the rest of the interview with Ron Howard talking about Solo: A Star Wars Story over at Entertainment Weekly.