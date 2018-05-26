Solo contains a lot of Easter Egg and callbacks to many different eras of the Star Wars universe, but there are also some really cool Easter Eggs from the original Indiana Jones movies as well. In a new interview, Ron Howard confirmed the nods to the other iconic Harrison Ford character while promoting Solo and admits that the idea was not his. Howard also reveals that the Easter Eggs were not planted by Lawrence Kasdan either, who wrote Raiders of the Last Ark. There are SPOILERS for Solo below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Jonathan Kasdan is the one responsible for the hidden (and not so hidden} Indiana Jones-themed Easter Eggs in Solo. The first one is pretty easy to spot, but they're all included in Dryden Voss' office on his yacht. Voss has an extensive collection of artifacts in his office, but one that sticks out is the fertility idol that Doctor Jones stole in Raiders of the Lost Ark. The fertility idol is visible behind Han's head when the two first meet. Ron Howard explains.

"...This was not my idea but I completely supported the idea of planting this little Easter Egg. And it's Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Elsewhere, the Sankara Stones from Temple of Doom show up for some screen time. The Sankara Stones have circles engraved on the surface of them, which makes them pretty easy to spot. There's even a nod to The Last Crusade with the Holy Grail on display. The Holy Grail is pretty small and a bit harder to find, but it is there. Make sure to look out for these the next time you check out Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Indiana Jones Easter Eggs in Solo are a continuing tradition. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, there's a scene where Egyptian hieroglyphs include figures that look a lot like R2-D2 and C-3PO. Ron Howard is proud to include the nods to Indy and even threw in some callbacks to the Star Wars prequels with the addition of a few characters from The Phantom Menace, a movie that he was once asked to direct, but turned down. However, Howard is officially a part of the Star Wars universe now and Lucasfilm could not be happier.

There are plenty of other Easter Eggs hidden throughout Solo: A Star Wars Story that are pretty hard to pick out because they're often hidden pretty well to not take away from the story. Another favorite is the red, Mandalorian armor on display, also in Dryden Voss' office. Many believed that it was Boba Fett from the trailers, but it is not, even though the helmets are nearly identical. Boba Fett is getting his own standalone movie, so maybe we'll see some more Indiana Jones Easter Eggs. You can read more of the interview with Ron Howard and the Easter Eggs over at Radio Times.