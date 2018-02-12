Solo: A Star Wars Story screenwriters Lawrence and Joe Kasdan recently talked about some of their influences while writing the movie, and the Coen Brothers' cult classic The Big Lebowski came up along with Michael Mann's Heat. In addition, the father and son screenwriting duo reveal that Solo will be the most "off-kilter" Star Wars movie released thus far, which has typically divided the fan base that was already divided about the movie in the first place. Humor was always going to be a factor in a movie about a young Han Solo and hints of The Big Lebowski are pretty intriguing, at least light years more intriguing than Ace Ventura.

In a new interview, Lawrence and Joe Kasdan talked about the influences that they had in mind for Solo when they were writing it and they came from some unlikely sources. In addition to The Big Lebowski, the duo also mentioned Michael Mann's Heat, Treasure Island, and Clint Eastwood's career defining Western The Unforgiven. They had this to say.

"Solo has that flavor of a crime world that has weirdness and surprise and people stumbling into things - and other people very intentionally getting into (trouble). The Big Lebowski is a great example because Solo has a more off-kilter tone than you've ever seen in Star Wars."

When Phil Lord and Chris Miller were let go from the Solo movie over the summer, whispers of Ace Ventura and a young Han Solo were torn to shreds by fans. Will a young Han Solo movie influenced by The Big Lebowski and Treasure Island sit better?

It seems that The Unforgiven and Treasure Island were thought of when Lawrence and Joe Kasdan were thinking of the relationship between Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo and Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett. However, the overall movie was influenced by the Coen Brothers' The Big Lebowski, which seems to be a bit odd, but there are far worse comedies to draw influence from. Will young Han Solo have some of the inherent cool of the Dude? Whatever the case may be, Lucasfilm is aiming to make something different with Solo: A Star Wars Story and it certainly seems like they succeeded.

The trailer for Solo looks to have a darker feel, much like the tone of Rogue One, but it appears that the nearly 2 minutes of footage is quite different from what we'll see when the movie hits theaters at the end of May. Star Wars fans were already skeptical, but the idea of an "off-kilter" movie doesn't really seem like something that fans really want. On the other hand, the Kasdans and director Ron Howard are extremely confident in the final product, so we'll all have to wait and see when the movie comes out. Maybe the "off-kilter" angle will be just what Lucasfilm needs to breathe some new life into the Star Wars universe.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th, 2018 and if you weren't intrigued to see it before, you'll either be really excited about these new developments or you'll sway the other direction completely. The Big Lebowski is a cult favorite and hearing that it's an influence on an off-kilter Star Wars movie sounds very interesting on paper, so it will be exciting to see how Lawrence and Joe Kasdan and Ron Howard pulled it off. You can read the original interview with the Kasdans over at Entertainment Weekly.