Jon Favreau took to social media to share a picture of himself with Ron Howard and Solo: A Star Wars Story co-writer Lawrence Kasdan, leading to a lot of questions as to why he was with them. Howard then retweeted the picture and answered why Favreau was hanging out. As it turns out, he wasn't just hanging out, he was providing the voice for a "very cool and important" alien character. Jon Favreau is currently directing Disney's Lion King remake and took some time off to record his dialogue for the Solo movie.

Ron Howard retweeted the picture of himself with Jon Favreau and Lawrence Kasdan to announce that Favreau is joining the Solo project to voice a mystery alien character. Howard promises that the character is an important one, but that's all we really know at this time. He had this to say.

"Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties."

We've only just seen the trailer, so there's still a lot about Solo that we don't know yet. Jon Favreau's "cool and important" alien character just adds another mystery to the movie.

Ron Howard was asked online if he would be voicing a character or doing any voiceover work like he does on Arrested Development. Howard said, "Nope. Zero chance. But thanks for asking." It's kind of a bummer that the director won't be utilizing his voice talents in Solo: A Star Wars Story since he has such a distinct voice. However, a voiceover part would not have really worked out in a Star Wars movie, so it's good that we don't have to worry about that.

The Solo trailer was just released, and we've learned quite a bit about the movie since then, though not much about the storyline is clear at this time. In addition to the Jon Favreau news, Lawrence and Jon Kasdan recently revealed that the movie is influenced by the Coen Brothers' cult classic The Big Lebowski as well as Michael Mann's Heat and Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven, which makes for a pretty intriguing story. It will be interesting to see how they are able to pull off all of those different influences into one cohesive movie.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will hit theaters on May 25th and the excitement level is starting to rise after a troubled production had Star Wars fans skeptical about how the movie would come out. The new footage and pictures that have been shared show off a darker look, similar to Rogue One, which is definitely a good thing. Add in some off-kilter comedy and it sounds like Solo will be a left turn from what we've come to know in the Star Wars universe and it seems promising. You can check out the announcement of Jon Favreau's involvement in the Solo movie below from Ron Howard's Twitter account.