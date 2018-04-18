Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian has been showcased more and more in the latest promotional material for Solo: A Star Wars Story, and in the most recent TV spot, the young gambler gets called out for flirting with Han by his companion droid, L3-37. Glover's portrayal of the iconic character is looking to be one of the brighter spots in this upcoming Star Wars spin-off movie. Now, fans are speculating that Lando could be bisexual. There is no official confirmation from anyone at Disney or Lucasfilm, though the official Star Wars Twitter does admit that Lando is flirting with his friend. And we can see for ourselves that Lando is called out in the TV spot.

In The Empire Strikes Back, Lando Calrissian is constantly flirting with Princess Leia, so the whole flirting situation isn't all too surprising. However, there really are no signs of the character flirting with men in that movie or in Return of the Jedi, which makes the new Solo TV spot pretty interesting (though some will argue about that point). Young Lando may just be overly flirty with everybody as a part of his charming personality. Donald Glover has said that his character, along with Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo, don't really have it all figured out yet, so Lando's overactive flirting could be a symptom of just learning how to navigate life.

The new TV spot for Solo seems to be done in a lot more linear fashion than any of the previous promotional spots, setting up the heist aspect of the movie. When the new promo spot gets to Lando, he's talking about the Millennium Falcon saying, "Every ship isn't for everyone". Donald Glover goes on to reveal, "She needs a particular type of pilot." Next, the TV spot cuts to L3-37 in the Millennium Falcon saying, "You done flirting?" to Lando and then pans to Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo with a smirk on his face.

So, is Lando Calrissian bisexual in Solo? Again, nothing has been officially confirmed by Lucasfilm, but the latest TV spot certainly implies that he is, or at the very least, he is flirting with the Millennium Falcon, which is just as plausible at this point. It would be a huge step for the Star Wars universe to introduce another bisexual character after Admiral Holdo in The Last Jedi. If the speculations of bisexuality are true, it will be interesting to see how hardcore Star Wars fans react to the new information. I especially can't wait to hear a certain pro comic book artist's take on the matter.

Solo: A Star Wars Story could very well present us with a bisexual version of Lando Calrissian or at least a very flirty one. GLAAD has called Disney and Star Wars out in the past for not including more gay characters in their movies. And Disney has been quietly trying to change that ever since, introducing not only Holdo as an LGBT character in The Last Jedi, but also LeFou in Beauty and the Beast, and a couple of gay Porgs hidden in the background of Star Wars 8. Solo hits theaters on May 25th, so we don't have to wait too long to figure everything out. Additionally, Solo will premiere beforehand on the 15th of May at the Cannes Film Festival, so those looking to avoid spoilers might want to go dark around that time. In the meantime, you can watch the Solo TV spot below, and judge for yourself about the overly flirty Lando character, courtesy of the Star Wars YouTube channel.