Donald Glover is the scene stealer in the new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story and he didn't even have to say a word. The movie might as well be called Lando: A Star Wars Story after all of the hype that Donald Glover has received over the last week. The actor is on top of the world right now after cleaning up at the Emmys for his Atlanta series and most recently winning a Grammy for his hit single "Redbone." Now he's doing some press for Solo and he's clearly excited about his portrayal of Lando and says that Billy Dee Williams just told him told him to be himself in preparation.

In a new interview, Donald Glover reveals that the young Lando is a little "over the top" and doesn't quite have it all figured out just yet. The actor talks about older Lando owning Cloud City and how he might try a little too hard in Solo. He explains.

"I think he's probably a little more over the top because he's not old enough to be like, you don't have to push so hard by the time you own the city. By then he's like, I don't need to prove anything to anybody, you know?"

Glover likened himself to young Lando when he was a teenager and thought that he knew everything. He adds that he wanted to portray Lando in a way where he didn't even think owning a city was a possibility. Donald Glover also spoke about the differences between Han Solo and Lando in Solo, giving away a bit more information than Alden Ehrenreich recently revealed. As it turns out, Glover says that Lando is more into rules while Han might not be into rules so much. Basically, it seems that Han Solo has always pushed boundaries, even when he was younger, which led to some rules getting broken. He had this to say.

"He likes to know his way in and out of any situation that he's in. Lando likes rules because he's somebody who is in a position to benefit from rules. He's smart enough to figure out a way to like get out of things, like loopholes, And I think Han is more of a rule breaker and he can kind of get away with it."

As it turns out, Lando's quarters in the Millennium Falcon are just as comfortable as they look. Donald Glover admits that he'd hang out in there between takes because it was better than his dressing room. The actor also revealed that Lando is into the finer things in life while proclaiming that he'd live in the Millennium Falcon if he could. Glover said.

"He's a very particular person with particular tastes and he likes the comforts of life. I would live in it right now, to be honest! (Laughs) In between takes, they'd be like, Okay, we are going to set up for the next shot , so you can go sit in your chair or whatever, and I'd be like, Actually I'll just stay in Lando's room. It was that nice! I would just lay in his bed and read a book or write something because it is very comfortable. I think he likes to be comfortable. He's not a cowboy kind of guy."

Lando is going to be following rules while Donald Glover steals scenes in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Glover is a busy man these days but admitted that he enjoyed his time on the set of a Star Wars movie because he was able to just concentrate on acting instead of writing and directing as well. You can read the rest of the lengthy interview with Donald Glover at Entertainment Weekly.