New LEGO sets from the Han Solo movie have leaked online and they gives us the best idea of what to expect yet. The LEGO boxes show off the first offial art, which Disney and Lucasfilm originally claimed wasn't theirs. Here, we get to see that the movie is utilizing the original Millennium Falcon paint job, fresh off the manufacturer's floor, with it's cargo front loader filled up. There are plenty of other surprises as well.

Also included in these sets is our first good look at Han's landspeeder, which includes a Han Solo mini-fig as well as a blurry look at Emilia Clarke's character and a small alien creature. It's hard to make out the names on the boxes at this time to confirm characters outright. There is a second new vehicle, another landspeeder, that comes with two unidentified bad guys and two more small white creatures.

There is also an Imperial Patrol Battle Pack and the reveal of a brand new Stormtrooper called the Range Trooper. And the final ship here is the Imperial TIE Fighter, confirming that the Empire does have a presence in the movie, and may even hint at a second spin-off appearance for Darth Vader, though that has in no way been confirmed by anyone at this point.

Some leaked artwork from the Han Solo movie popped up last week featuring our first look at Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, but Lucasfilm and Disney quickly denied that image came from them, and claimed they didn't know it's origin. However, these new LEGO leaks tell a different story, since the aforementioned art is prominently featured in the upper right hand corner of all of the new LEGO products that are tied into the movie. Other than seeing Ehrenreich as Han Solo for the first time, the artwork also hinted at the original design of the Millennium Falcon, which is now confirmed thanks to these new LEGO sets, with one titled Kessel Run Millennium Falcon.

The new Han Solo movie LEGO leaks come to us courtesy of Reddit. In the previously seen leaked artwork, we were already able to see a return to the blue and white paint job and it sticks out right away in the new LEGO set. Another difference that stands out right away is the position of the alternate port side dish that lays flat instead of the more upright dishes that have seen in both the round one from the original Star Wars trilogy and the rectangular dish from the sequel trilogy.

The biggest structural change for the legendary bucket of bolts was also hinted at in the leaked artwork for Solo: A Star Wars Story last week. Instead of the two-pronged front of the Millennium Falcon, the center is filled in, leaving for a more sleek look with one point. We don't know exactly what the purpose of the front-center piece is, but it has been speculated that the new/old front section houses a freight elevator as well as a concussion missile launcher. It also isn't clear why the changes were made in the first place, but rumors suggest that the front end may have also contained some precious cargo of Jabba the Hut that was unfortunately dropped.

The new LEGO set for Solo: A Star Wars Story also indicates that the Kessel Run will have a place in the movie, which was hinted at, albeit in a very vague way, by director Ron Howard in a picture from the set of the movie. The old design of the Millennium Falcon looks a lot more desirable than what we're used to seeing in the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the new trilogy, and it also paints a better picture of Han Solo when Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan meet up with him in A New Hope. Han Solo is very much rooted in the past glory of the Millennium Falcon, which just looks like a space junk to Luke and Obi-Wan. The true star of the Han Solo movie could very well end up being the Millennium Falcon.

Solo is set to hit theaters on May 25th, 2018, which means more leaks like these new LEGO sets are about to start popping up. In addition, this means that a teaser could be released any time now. While we wait for more information and a teaser for the upcoming Star Wars spin-off movie, check out the recently leaked LEGO set of the original design of the Millennium Falcon below, courtesy of Blair Altland's Twitter account.

Looks like some of the Han Solo Movie LEGO kits leaked; the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon is pretty sweet looking pic.twitter.com/Aj71OAOzzb — Blair Altland 🖋 (@blairaltland) January 5, 2018