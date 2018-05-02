As Donald Glover says in a new video promoting Solo:, the Millennium Falcon has never looked so clean. The iconic ship has been around for quite a while, but Lando Calrissian definitely treated it the best, which is evident in Glover's private tour of the Falcon, showing off places that have never been seen before. Star Wars fans are still pretty skeptical about the Solo movie, but one thing that most young fans tend to agree on is the choice of Donald Glover to play Lando, so it seems very fitting that the actor is leading the private tour of the Millennium Falcon.

Star Wars fans of all ages are going to want to see Donald Glover's tour of the Millennium Falcon. First of all, it's really clean, making it look like an even bigger hunk of junk in the original trilogy. Who would have thought that the ship would've had a full kitchen? Well, it does and it's really, really clean. There's some shots of familiar areas, like the cockpit and the Dejarik table, and then a brand-new look at a common area with a stereo system.

However, the part that many are going to want to see, is Lando Calrissian's bedroom. Donald Glover shows off the many capes that are available on the Millennium Falcon. Glover jokingly gives explanations for some of the capes, calling one an everyday cape, another one is for galactic president's day, and a fur cape is used for if somebody is just cold. The video is humorous, but it is still really cool to get a view of all of the different areas of the iconic ship that once belonged to Lando Calrissian.

While discussing what the Millennium Falcon would look like during the younger years of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, co-writer Jon Kasdan stated that the ship should always "reflect the personality of its captain." It truly looks like the Solo movie has taken that advice to heart. There's a cape room, full of capes. That's definitely something that Han Solo of any age would not have had. Jon Kasdan explains.

"Where Han gave it a certain shabby coolness and a dinged-up quality that reflected where he was at that point in his life, this Falcon reflects its owner very clearly in its shape and aesthetic and his needs, even if those needs be a little more space to entertain. One of the things Larry and I had talked about was the Falcon should always reflect the personality of its captain."

Solo hits theaters in just a few weeks, and Star Wars fans are starting to warm up to Alden Ehrenreich's version of Han Solo. The younger aged fans are very excited to see Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, as a young Lando Calrissian, which has been hailed as one of the better castings in recent history by certain fans. You can check out the brand-new tour of the Millennium Falcon given by Donald Glover below, thanks to the Star Wars YouTube channel.