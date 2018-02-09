The first footage of Solo has barely been out a week and we've been getting character descriptions for the major players in the story since the release. Now we have a look at the underbelly, with the outlaws of the movie getting the spotlight. Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett, Thandie Newton as Val, and Paul Bettany's Dryden Vos all have new details revealed as well as a hint at some characters that may or may not be in Solo. Even though we have a lot more information surrounding the project than we did just last week, there's still even more that we don't know.

Tobias Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson, is a mentor of sorts for the young Han Solo, which was already speculated. According to screenwriters Jon and Lawrence Kasdan, Beckett is a "very tough criminal," adding that Han kind of forces himself into Beckett's life. Director Ron Howard takes it a step forward and hints at what type of wisdom Beckett hands down to Han in Solo. He had this to say.

"Well, he really shapes Han really more than anybody, as Han comes to realize that in a lawless time he needs to try to come to terms with some kind of moral code."

Thandie Newton, who plays Val, is still a bit more mysterious. She's a part of the crime family that Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo gets to know through Tobias Beckett. She's skeptical of Han from the start and there's apparently an "interesting relationship" that the two have. Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy had this to say about Val.

"She's tied to Beckett, that's how Han meets Val. They've been partners a long time."

Jon and Lawrence Kasdan along with Kathleen Kennedy don't offer up any other information on the Val character, but a set photo released by Ron Howard on Thandie Newton's last day of filming may point to that "interesting relationship" between Han and Val. The photo of Newton shows off an Imperial logo on the arm of her costume, so it is possible that she plays a complex character with ties to the Empire.

Paul Bettany coming to the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story caused quite a stir when it was announced that he was taking over for Michael K. Williams. Bettany's Dryden Vos (no Jedi relationship, sorry hardcore Star Wars fans) is the "successful crime boss." There's a danger in Vos who gets things done by breaking the rules while having others do his bidding. Jon Kasdan says that there is Vos is deeper into the crime world than anyone else in the movie. He explains.

"It's a sort of combination of class and swagger and real danger which I think is a fun thing, and he absolutely inhabits it. He's way deeper in the crime world than anyone else that we meet in the movie."

With the underbelly of the Solo movie revealed, it certainly looks like we might see some familiar faces crop up when the movie hits theaters this May. Boba Fett is heavily rumored to make a cameo as is Jabba the Hutt. However, both of the Kasdans were tight-lipped about revealing anything further, even when presented a picture with a silhouette of someone that looks a lot like Boba Fett in the background. You can read more about the galactic outlaws of Solo: A Star Wars Story over at Entertainment Weekly

@thandienewton returned 2 #TheGalaxy to light up some key new #UntitledHanSolo scenes then back to #Westworld. What a powerhouse talent! pic.twitter.com/3Toldp3UtK — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 30, 2017