The Han Solo movie is getting ready for more reshoots. Does that mean it's time to really hit the panic button on the latest Star Wars standalone? Maybe, but there's a lot to consider. First, what we know is that the movie is said to be undergoing reshoots later this month that will last for about three weeks and will go into February. That means that by the time the reshoots are finished, we'll be a little more than three months away from the scheduled release of the Han Solo movie in theaters.

Before we go any further we should mention that this information is coming from Reddit. While Reddit sources are often spotty at best, this particular user, who goes by the name Hufflepuffins, accurately reported on Ron Howard resuming production on the movie in July 2017 when he took over for fired directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. So he has an accurate track record, which lends credibility to the reshoots happening on Solo. It's also not at all uncommon for a movie of this scale to have reshoots, but this movie is something of a special case at this point.

When Lord and Miller were fired by Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy, the movie was just weeks away from wrapping production. Ron Howard was brought in to reshoot parts of the Han Solo movie, which ended up being quite a lot, as much as 80 percent of it, according to some reports. Now, we're just four and a half months away from the May 25 release date and have yet to see a shred of footage. Though, the first trailer is said to be arriving online any day now. Adding last-minute reshoots on top of this could be cause for concern.

That said, this also could be Disney and Lucasfilm really doing their best to make sure this Star Wars Story is the best movie it can be. Ron Howard is a very experienced director who can get things done. Also, it's worth mentioning that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also underwent significant reshoots late in the game and that turned out pretty well, by most accounts. And, not for nothing, but that epic Darth Vader scene was done at the last-minute, and that's arguably some of the finest Star Wars stuff from the Disney era so far (by some accounts, definitely not all). So who knows? Maybe these results will be just what the doctor ordered. Or maybe this thing is a mess.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is nothing if not fascinating with all that has happened. Even if it's not a great movie, it will be very interesting to see how this all turns out. No matter what, reshoots or not, if Alden Ehrenreich can't convince us he's actually Han Solo, this movie could be dead in the water no matter how great the surrounding pieces are. Still, the news of these reshoots showing up on Reddit adds to this ever-evolving, compelling story about making the making of the Han Solo movie. Can the actual movie possibly be more entertaining than the real-life story at this point?