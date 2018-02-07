Anticipation for Disney and LucasFilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story is higher than ever, thanks to the first Super Bowl teaser that dropped on Sunday night, and then the full trailer that arrived on Monday morning. Thankfully, fans don't have to wait much longer for more details since Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) appear on the cover of Entertainment Weekly along with the debut of nine new photos featuring stars Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), Qui'ra (Emilia Clarke) and the new droid L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Here's what LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy had to say about Han's mentality in this movie.

"He might be a little more immature, he may be a little less experienced, and he may hone his cynicism over time, but he's very wary. He needs to gain the respect of the people he interacts with, even if they're the lowest of the low."

This new report also confirms that Thandie Newton is playing a character named Val, which essentially shoots down rumors that she is playing Sana Solo, the first wife of Han Solo. This report also confirmed that Paul Bettany's character is named Dryden Vos, a crime boss, with Alden Ehrenreich adding that Han is trying to figure out who the good and bad guys are throughout the movie. Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote the movie with his son Jon Kasdan, revealed that this movie will largely explore the special relationship between Han and Chewie.

"To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie. Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy. Wookiees have so many positive qualities. But what they don't do is make it easy for you to get in."

Alden Ehrenreich adds that when fans first meet Han Solo, he's, "more of an idealist," and the movie shows how his "dreams meet new realities" that are much more challenging than he expected. One of the new photos features Lando Calrissian at a card table, with Donald Glover confirming that he is playing the popular sabacc. Die-hard fans know that Han Solo ultimately wins possession of the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian during a sabacc game, but there hasn't been confirmation that this movie will show that particular game. Donald Glover did reveal, though, that there will be plenty of sabacc in this movie.

"Yeah, we are playing a game of sabacc. A lot of it, you know? We are getting a taste of that. How good is Lando? How good is Han?"

This report also offers the first details about Emilia Clarke's character, Qi'ra, who grew up on the streets together with Solo. The photo features Qi'ra and Solo sharing a drink together, with Qi'ra looking rather elegant, although the actress hints that you shouldn't be fooled by her appearance in this photo. Here's what she had to say below.

"She has a couple of guises, but essentially she is just fighting to stay alive. If you've got a really glamorous lady in a really sordid environment, you kind of know the glamor is hiding a few rough roads."

One of the new images features Han and Chewie on the back of a unique new space train called The Conveyex, which LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Solo must board to steal a secretive object, to prove his mettle in the thieving world. We also get a new look at Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett, who director Ron Howard describes as a, "powerful criminal, but a free agent." The director adds that, "Tobias Beckett really shapes Han more than anybody, as Han comes to believe that in a lawless time, he needs a moral code." We also get a new look at the droid L3-37, who is said to have a more "idiosyncratic personality" than the other droids in the Star Wars universe. One of the most intriguing photos is of the Millennium Falcon itself, which looks quite different, with a "closed nose" in the front. Here's what Ron Howard had to say about the Falcon's appearance.

"I wonder what that could be? You'll have to see. The Falcon is a character in the movie, without a doubt. That machine is a defining factor in Han's future. Every aspect of this movie moves, shifts, and transforms in very interesting and yet plausible ways."

The final photo has some interesting reveals, even though it might not look like much. Solo will have its fare share of Easter eggs and classic character cameos, starting with 2-1B, the medical droid first introduced in Empire Strikes Back, who helps Luke heal in his Bacta tank. We also discover that 2-1B is hanging out with troops on the planet Mimban, which first debuted in the 1978 novel Splinter of the Mind's Eye by Allan Dean Foster. While the novel is no longer part of the Star Wars canon, the story took place two years after A New Hope, following Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia stranded on the muddy planet of Mimban, while Darth Vader was seeking the planet to find a Force relic known as the Kaiburr crystal, which was later turned into the Kybur crystal and made part of the Star Wars canon as the key element used in lightsabers. Take a look at the new photos from Entertainment Weekly below.

