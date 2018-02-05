Did you watch the Solo trailer yet? Fans are going mad over this first look footage, which gives us our best look yet at Alden Ehrenreich as the title character. And fans seem torn. Is he Han Solo? Is he just a guy playing Han Solo? Is he awful, is he good, is he great? The verdict is wildly all over the board. Perhaps we shouldn't focus on that so much right now, as the actor comes into his own playing perhaps one of the most iconic characters in any medium. This delightful 90 second teaser introduces us to a new side of the Star Wars universe we've never seen. And it's quite breathtaking.

First up, we finally get to see Donald Glover in action as Lando Calrissian and Joonas Suotamo as the younger Chewbacca, who is wearing two bandoliers this time out as opposed to the more iconic one-strap. How else is Disney going to sell more action figures? We also meet Emilia Clarke's character Qi'Ra for the first time. And see that she is a friend of Han, whom we've yet to hear much about in this galaxy far, far away. It's safe to assume she has passed on by the time the original trilogy rolls around, or perhaps she flew off to the other side of the galaxy to get as far away from Han and his friends as possible.

Woody Harrelson is introduced as Tobias Beckett. We get to see him recruiting Han Solo into his merry band of thieves which also include Lando and an alien who many are mistaking for Maz Kanata. Though the Maz twin goes by quick if you look close, this alien has four arms. We're pretty sure it's not Maz, but perhaps she had two of her limbs ripped off by a rage-filled wookie at some point and then dried up like a raison? Also seen here is the droid played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and another member of the crew played by Thandie Newton.

Paul Bettany isn't revealed just yet, but he's not the main villain as far as we can tell. That distinction, outside of the Imperial troops hot on Han's tail, belongs to the badass looking Moloch, who wears a mask like a good portion of the best Star Wars villains. This binary individual remains a true mystery at the moment, but the evil warrior sure looks pretty cool.

There are plenty of new ships, blasters and planets teased in this first trailer, which dropped on Good Morning America at 5 am this morning. Though we have yet to get an official word on a lot of what we're seeing here. We've pulled out a number of the best images from the trailer along with some official images that LucasFilm sent over. They also provided us with an official synopsis.

"Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes."

Join Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, Qi'ra and Chewbacca as they set off on an all-new journey across the Star Wars universe. We've included all of the images here along with the trailer in case you missed the first couple of rounds it's been shared, all courtesy of Disney and Lucafilm.