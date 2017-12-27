UPDATE: Disney and LucasFilm have confirmed that the artwork below is not official, was not created by the studio, and that they are unaware of the origins of this poster. It's possible that this poster was created for a local film market, using elements that haven't been seen before, such as a modified Millennium Falcon. It could also have been created by a licensee outside of Disney, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Our first look at Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo has just arrived online and it looks awesome. Solo: A Star Wars Story has been in the news a lot over the course of its production, but official looks at the cast have been rare and mostly came to us via Ron Howard's often vague social media posts during filming. However, the movie is now in post-production and a trailer release is imminent, making this new poster seem all the more real. All of the details are there and it looks like it's time to get excited for the long-awaited Han Solo movie.

The new poster for Solo comes to us from Reddit and it looks too good to be a fake. The attention to detail is spot on and confirms some rumors. First of all, there's Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, complete with the scar on his chin, wearing a jacket that looks a bit different from the Han jacket that we have known and loved. Donald Glover is there as Lando and he looks perfect, as does the younger Chewbacca who is shown here with a different looking bandolier. Amelia Clarke is also featured on the new poster in our first official look at her character Kira.

The Millennium Falcon is featured in the new poster with its original white and blue paint. In addition, it also appears that the front end of the Falcon is filled in, which has been hinted at for years. There was even an unreleased toy from the early 1980s that fit into front of the iconic ship, but this looks like it could be a cargo area. Could this be the precious cargo of Jabba the Hutt's that Han Solo dropped? We'll have to wait until May to figure it all out, but that seems like a logical callback for the Star Wars franchise.

The poster comes from a Russian entertainment site and a reverse Google search comes back as being legit. Also included with the new poster image is a brief description for Han Solo movie in Russian and we've included it below, errors and all from Google Translate. It reads.

"Han Solo is an exciting story about intergalactic adventures, in which tells about the adventures of young Han Solo, about how he got into difficult situations and found an outlet from them, as he became the same a smuggler, a rebel, a bully, a hero, whom we all know and love."

The description seems more than a little wonky, but it's more than we've seen thus far. The beginning of the description even mistakenly calls the movie "Khan Solo," which is pretty awesome all by itself.

The Last Jedi is currently in theaters and the Han Solo movie is hitting theaters in May, making it the shortest gap in Star Wars franchise history. We'll finally be able to see what kind of magic Ron Howard worked on during the lengthy reshoots as well as what the kind of adventures that the young Han Solo got into. You can check out what may be the first official look of Solo: A Star Wars Story courtesy of John DiLillo's Twitter account below.