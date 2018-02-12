A new poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story has been revealed. For months, fans were wondering when the marketing for this movie was going start, since it's set to come out in just over three months and, given that this is a Star Wars movie, it seemed reasonable that Disney and Lucasfilm would be promoting it heavily. That hasn't been the case, until recently that is. Now, following the first footage and the first batch of character posters, a brand new Solo: A Star Wars Story poster has arrived online, uniting the cast of characters together.

The poster hasn't officially been released by Lucasfilm, but it surfaced on Reddit recently and appears to be genuine. The poster features the same lettering and general design as the character posters for Solo: A Star Wars Story, only this time, Han, Chewie, Lando and the new characters being introduced to a galaxy far, far away, including Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett and Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, are all standing together. It still has the feel of a classic western, but with spaceships, droids and aliens, as opposed to cowboys, horses and six-shooter pistols.

Despite the fact that the production for Solo: A Star Wars Story was trouble, given that Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from directing the movie deep into production, with Ron Howard stepping in to finish the movie and reshoot the majority of it, the marketing so far has looked quite good. This poster included. The first trailer for Solo looks very much like what fans want from a Star Wars movie. However, people are having a tough time buying Alden Ehrenreich as the title character, who was iconically brought to life by Harrison Ford in the original trilogy.

No matter what Ron Howard was able to do with this movie, that bit may prove to be a bit too much to overcome in the eyes of many fans. We'll have to see if we get a better sense of this young version of Han Solo in the next trailer, as Lucasfilm will likely release at least one more trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story ahead of the May 25 release date. There were rumors that an acting coach was brought in to try and get Alden Ehrenreich's performance up to snuff during the reshoots. Maybe don't hit the panic button just yet, but keep your eyes on it.

Even if Solo: A Star Wars Movie turns out to be quite good, it may still have a tough time making what a typical Star Wars movie can expect to make at the box office. Not only did the marketing get started rather late, but May is a very crowded month, with Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 coming out in the preceding weeks. June also has plenty of big movies, such as Ocean's 8, Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That's a lot of competition, but maybe this movie will actually come out and surprise us all. Be sure to check out the new Solo: A Star Wars Story poster, courtesy of the Star Wars Legacy Twitter account, for yourself below.