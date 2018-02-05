After much waiting and a lot of speculation, it finally happened. We have the very first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer. And with it comes a bounty of riches, including four new character posters featuring the four main leads. And they're pretty cool, if not somewhat basic.

The main takeaway from the new posters is our best look yet at Emilia Clarke. Set against a purple skyline, we are introduced to Qi'Ra, with a desert landscape and ocean in the background. We also get to see one of the new blasters in this one sheet. All of the posters are tagged with the same shot of the Millennium Falcon, fresh off the factory floor showroom, being chased by TIE Fighters.

Up next is Alden Ehrenreich, looking very much like the Han Solo we all know and love. He is seen holding his iconic blaster in a classic pose, set against the orange and red sunset of a desert planet that could very well be Tatooine.

Joonas Suotamo takes over as the newer, younger Chewbacca. Perhaps to sell more action figures, Chewy is spotted wearing to two bandoliers. Though he appears to have ditched one of them for this glory shot of the wookie standing against a yellow backdrop. We see a watchtower in the distance, along with smoke bellowing out of a rocky ridge. Most interesting to note here is that Chewbacca has abandoned his traditional bowcaster for a new blaster rifle perhaps stolen from one of the Range troopers.

The final Solo movie poster features Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. He looks smooth in his new satin lemon-yellow shirt and red tie belt. He is draped in his iconic cape, showing off another new to canon short barreled blaster. He is seen against the snowy landscape first revealed in the trailer. The blue background ties into the more traditional Bespin look more commonly associated with Lando. It's clear that Glover is making this character stand out on his own, and he's the one being most praised since the first footage dropped.

Of the main cast not pictured here are Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany. They do not get their own character posters, but you can catch glimpses of them in the new trailer that we've included below in case you missed it the first time. Disney has also provided a new synopsis for the movie that gives as a tiny taste of the story that awaits us this May.

"Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes."

Many believed that Solo: A Star Wars Story was being pushed to December. But Disney and Lucasfilm proved that wasn't true last night. The movie is definitely still coming out this Christmas. You can see the first posters here along with the Full Solo trailer courtesy of Disney and LucasFilm.