It looks like the pre-sale tickets for Solo: A Star Wars Story could be available on Friday, May 4th, according to a new report. While the date seems convenient for Star Wars fans, it has yet to be officially announced by Lucasfilm as of this writing. We were treated to the very first footage for the spin-off movie earlier this year and since then, we've seen the full-length trailer and a few different TV spots, leading us to believe that the pre-sale date is fast approaching.

May 4th is Star Wars Day and it has already been revealed that the 2019 Star Wars Celebration will be announced that day as well, so it's not too far-fetched to believe that the pre-sale tickets for Solo will be made available that day too. The new report comes from an alleged email that two managers of big movie chains received, alerting them of the pre-sale date. If the date ends up being official, the tickets will go on sale 3 weeks before the premiere of the movie.

There has been some controversy surrounding all of the latest footage that has been released from Solo. Many hardcore fans are upset over Alden Ehrenreich's portrayal of young Han Solo, which prompted director Ron Howard to respond. Howard said, "it was not going to be an impression of Harrison. No one wanted that." However, some fans might have actually preferred an impression over Ehrenreich taking the character and making it his own. The judgement is being made on roughly 5 minutes of footage, so it's not fully realistic or fair to Ehrenreich or anyone else in the movie.

Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich have been put into nearly impossible positions to portray two iconic characters. There is no replacing Han Solo or Lando Calrissian, so why not put your own spin on the characters? Especially since they're playing the younger versions, not the adult characters that we saw fully-formed in the original trilogy. Whatever the case may be, many Star Wars fans did not want this movie to begin with, and they'll be the first to jump on these pre-sale tickets. It will be best to judge the performances after seeing Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters, and then talk smack online.

On the other end, there are just as many Star Wars fans that are extremely excited to get two movies within 6 months of each other and to see the backstory of one of the coolest characters in Hollywood history. Ahead of the official release date, Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15th, so some lucky fans will be able to see it 10 days before the rest of us. Pre-sale tickets are heavily rumored to go on sale Friday, May 4th. This report about Solo pre-sale tickets was first revealed by Manabyte's Twitter account.