Fans lucky enough to be in attendance at a German Disney event were treated to an Electronic Press Kit for Ron Howard's Han Solo movie with the very first footage ever shown. Lucasfilm has been even more tight-lipped about the upcoming movie, allowing The Last Jedi to run its theatrical course. However, now that footage has been shown, a teaser or trailer is more than likely really close to being released. Star Wars fans have been skeptical of the movie, but one lucky fan in attendance has shared an enthusiastic review of the footage.

Filmmaker Holger Frick took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the first public showing of footage from Solo: A Star Wars story. Frick says that he is "really overwhelmed of how freaggin good it looks," but went on to say that nothing from the plot had been shown. However, he did say that Alden Ehrenreich looks fantastic as Han Solo, while complimenting Donald Glover's Lando as well. In addition, Holger Frick says that the young Han Solo movie looks like it will be full of "fan-service." He had this to say.

"I just saw a Sneak Peak (EPK reel) of Solo: A Star Wars Story and I must say I'm really really overwhelmed of how freaggin good it looks! (nothing about the story yet) Alden Ehrenreich is amazing as Han Solo, and so is Donald Glover as Lando, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson look awesome and it definitely had an old Star Wars Feel to it!! Looks like this could be the `fan-service-movie` some of the older Star Wars fans wanted from Episode VIII."

Fan-service isn't exactly a good term to use when talking about the current state of the Star Wars franchise. 2015's The Force Awakens and 2016's Rogue One were both criticized for giving the fans "too much" of what they wanted. On the other hand, The Last Jedi has been criticized for not giving fans enough of what they think that they wanted. Either way, Solo: A Star Wars Story is sure to have its critics when the movie is released in May. That being said, the release of some footage could go a long way in silencing some of those early critics.

So far, the only peek into Solo: A Star Wars Story has been through the cryptic tweets that Ron Howard shared from the set. Recently we were treated to some official artwork that has shown up on the LEGO products that are coming out ahead of the movie. The new art shows off the original look of the Millennium Falcon as well as our first look at Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando, and Emilia Clarke as Qi'Ra. That in addition the recently released synopsis is all that we have to go off of at this time.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th, 2018 and it's exciting to hear that the first response from the footage has been overwhelmingly positive. Lucasfilm should have that teaser ready any time for audiences around the world really soon, some suggest that Black Panther will get the first teaser with a preview shown on Good Morning America shown beforehand. You can check out the initial reaction to the Solo: A Star Wars Story courtesy of Holger Frick's Facebook page.