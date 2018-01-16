Disney released their 2018 movie preview today, which included a brand new synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story. While many of the other movies on this preview included new photos, no imagery was released for this Han Solo movie, although these plot details are quite intriguing. Take a look at the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story below.

"Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes."

This synopsis not only confirms that this movie will feature the first meeting between Han Solo and Chewbacca, but also his first meeting with Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian. While the studio doesn't offer more about these "daring escapades," the fact that this story delves deep into "a dark and dangerous criminal underworld" is most intriguing, and could be a hint that we may see iconic characters like Jabba the Hutt. The story is said to be set 10 years before the events of A New Hope, and while that has not been confirmed either, another element to this synopsis could hint at a moment Star Wars fans have been waiting decades for.

The synopsis states that Lando Calrissian is a "notorious gambler," which certainly isn't a surprise to Star Wars fans, but this could be a hint that this movie will feature the now-infamous game of "sabacc," a popular card game played throughout the galaxy, where Lando Calrissian lost his Millennium Falcon ship to Han Solo. While the game is never actually seen in any of the Star Wars movies, Han winning the Falcon from Lando is mentioned in The Empire Strikes Back, when Han and Lando reunite in Cloud City, and the game has been featured in episodes of Star Wars: Rebels along with a number of novels.

There have been rumors that the first trailer will be coming soon, although another report from last week claimed there would be more reshoots happening later this month, although that report was never confirmed. There has been speculation that Disney will ultimately push Solo: A Star Wars Story into a mid-December date, away from the May 25, 2018 date, especially given these rumors of more reshoots and since new director Ron Howard essentially reshot all of the footage that fired directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller shot in their four months of production. This Disney 2018 preview still lists Solo: A Star Wars Story as having a May 25, 2018 date, so perhaps it will in fact be ready for release in just a few short months.