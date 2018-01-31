A new report suggests that we're only days away from seeing the first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Other Disney affiliated movies that are expected to have a Super Bowl 2018 presence are Black Panther, The Incredibles 2, and Infinity War. The Solo movie is only 4 months away and fans have been clamoring for an official look at Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, and the Super Bowl seems like the perfect place to introduce the movie to the world. But will it really happen this time? This is the umpteenth time we've heard that a trailer was coming.

It was assumed that the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story would be attached to Black Panther, which opens up nearly a week after the Super Bowl, so in terms of timing, it's perfect. Big movies usually make their debut on television and later online before getting ramped up on the big screen and industry insiders point to the Super Bowl as being the first place that we'll get to see what Lucasfilm and Ron Howard have been working on. Disney has yet to respond to any questions regarding the matter, so someone should just hit up Mark Hamill, he'll probably let us know ahead of time like he did for The Last Jedi.

The Super Bowl is expected to draw in well over 100 million viewers, so it's really the place to be seen if Lucasfilm is looking to make a big splash. The Last Jedi's trailer first appeared during the World Series, which is another massive sporting event, so that adds to rumor of possibly seeing some footage this weekend. Other movies that are expected to have trailers during the big game are Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is rumored to have a whopping 90-second spot, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Skyscraper. One 30-second spot is reportedly going for $5 million, so it's not cheap to get over 100 million people to see a highly anticipated movie trailer or a commercial for Doritos.

As far as Solo: A Star Wars Story is concerned, the Super Bowl makes the most sense, especially since Black Panther will hit theaters a few days afterwards. This is speculation at this time, but it does make a lot of sense considering the timeline. Plus, the clock is ticking and by the time Sunday rolls around, the movie will nearly be 100 days away. However, this is Lucasfilm that we're talking about. They may not release anything at all over this weekend and wait for a time that's more of a surprise.

We could very well be a few short days away from seeing the first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story, which may finally quiet some of the discontent surrounding the movie. Many fans have believed that the project was doomed to begin with and the firings of Phil Lord and Chris Miller did not help matters. But there are still more than a few that are incredibly excited to see what Ron Howard and Lucasfilm have up their sleeve for this spin-off. You can check out the original report about the Solo trailer dropping during the Super Bowl over at The Hollywood Reporter.