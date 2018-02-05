There's a lot going on in the trailer for Solo, from the tease of the Kessel Run to young Han joining the Empire. Some closer looks show the presence of the Twi'Lek and the gold dice, but a new eagle-eyed viewer has noticed that one of Jabba the Hutt's palace guards is shown ever so briefly. For anyone playing Solo bingo at home, you definitely have some squares to cross off and a few might have already won off of the first trailer alone.

In what should come as surprise to no one, all signs point to Jabba the Hutt making an appearance in the Solo movie. One of Jabba's palace guards has been spotted in the trailer and someone took a screenshot and matched it with a shot from Return of the Jedi and it's perfect. Now, which Jabba are we going to get? Are we going to get the terrible CGI Jabba from the rerelease of A New Hope or are we going to get the giant puppet from Return of the Jedi? Let's hope it's the latter.

The hint of Jabba the Hutt showing up in this next Star Wars Story has been around since the movie was announced, but rumors began to circulate further when the new "old" version of the Millennium Falcon showed up in leaked LEGO box art. The original Millennium Falcon had an extra compartment in the center front loaders of the ship, which has been missing ever since we first got to see the junky vehicle in the original 1977 adventure. Many fans speculate that we're going to witness a young Han Solo dump Jabba's precious cargo, which will result in a run-in with the slimy gangster. Additionally, a recent toy leak shows off what appears to be a desert scene with a bunch of ships, and it sure looks like Jabba's palace.

Elsewhere, we now have our first look at Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, which has already divided Star Wars fans, which should also come as a surprise to no one. It's hard to tell from the tiny bit of footage that has been shown, but many fans are having a hard time shaking the acting lessons controversy from over the summer where it was reported that Lucasfilm sent Ehrenreich to brush up on his craft. However, those rumors were never proven to be true and director Ron Howard along with Donald Glover have disputed those claims.

Jabba the Hutt will more than likely make an appearance in the Solo movie, but it's unclear how it will all go down. Regardless, the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story has gotten Star Wars fans talking about something other than Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, with many claiming that the spin-off looks better than the last movie. That remains to be seen, but the new footage does look promising and also looks like it will deliver a powerful action movie set in the Star Wars universe. You can check out the images of one of Jabba the Hutt's palace guards below, courtesy of Reddit.