It looks like the first trailer for the Han Solo movie may be on the way. But only maybe. One half of the directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller seems to possibly be hinting that the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming. Lord and Miller were fired from the project, after working on it for months. Despite that, it seems like Miller knows something we don't know.

Chris Miller isn't the most active guy on social media, but he recently took to Twitter to tease some kind of announcement, or something arriving online relevant to his fans. His tweet didn't offer much in the way of clues as to what it could be, but with Star Wars: The Last Jedi set to arrive in theaters next week, and considering he worked on the movie as a director for a very long time, it's not unreasonable to think he's teasing the Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser trailer. Here's what he had to say.

"Something is coming..."

If it's not the trailer for the Han Solo movie, what could it possibly be? Many fans in the comments section had their own ideas. It's possible this could be an announcement related to The LEGO Movie 2, which Lord and Miller are still working on as producers and writers. There's also the animated Spider-Man movie, which they're heavily involved in. But the most prevalent theory is that Phil Lord and Chris Miller are going to be announced as the directors of The Flash movie for Warner Bros. The duo wrote an early draft of the movie and, not long ago, they were rumored to be in the running for the job.

Let's focus on the Solo: A Star Wars Story movie trailer. For one, the movie is coming out in May, which is just five months away. We haven't seen a shred of footage yet, which is highly unusual for a blockbuster movie of this size. Especially a Star Wars movie. Ron Howard, who took over directing duties, hasn't posted any hints on social media yet, but with Star Wars: The Last Jedi arriving in theaters next week, it's not hard to imagine we'll be seeing some Han Solo footage soon. Recently, Chris Miller spoke about the firing from the movie, saying that it was disappointing, but they wish everyone the best.

"Sometimes people break up, and it's really sad, and it's really disappointing, but it happens and we learned a lot from our collaborators and we're better filmmakers for it. We're really proud of the work we did on the movie and we wish everybody the best."

It's hard to know what's gone on behind-the-scenes, but it sounds like Phil Lord and Chris Miller aren't harboring any terribly ill will toward the movie. So maybe he really is teasing the Han Solo movie trailer. If not that, we know some kind of announcement is coming soon. In any case, Star Wars fans may want to keep an eye out for the first Solo: A Star Wars Story footage.