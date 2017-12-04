While it hasn't been officially released by LucasFilm yet, the first teaser poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story has been spotted at a movie theater this weekend by Twitter user LAKingsDru. The poster doesn't feature much, just the official title and logo that was revealed when production finally wrapped last month, but the mere presence of this poster could very well indicate that our first look at the Han Solo trailer could be just around the corner. While a trailer debut has not been confirmed, we may hear official word on its release soon.

We learned last month that Ron Howard reshot the whole movie, essentially scrapping everything that former directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller had shot in the four months of principal photography that the filmmakers had shot before they were unceremoniously fired. There had been talk that the original directors wanted to make Han Solo a more comedic character, with some comparing his performance to Jim Carrey's classic character Ace Ventura. It still isn't known why LucasFilm president waited so long to fire the directors, but it will be interesting to see how fans respond to this film after so much controversy.

We also reported last month that Solo: A Han Solo Story will have two unexpected Star Wars Legends characters, Director Ron Howard} sent out a photo featuring two Imperial officers with the hashtag #tagandbink, two humorous characters created by comic book writer Kevin Rubio for the 2001 comic Tag and Bink Are Dead, a parody of sorts on the classic Tom Stoppard play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. Like Rosencrantz and Gildenstern, Tag and Bink inadvertently set in motion some of the major events in the Star Wars universe, as shown in the original two-part comic that debuted in 2001, and the 2006 two-issue follow-up, Star Wars: The Return of Tag and Bink Special Edition and Tag & Bink: Episode I - Revenge of the Clone Menace, which were all written by Kevin Rubio and drawn by Lucas Marangon.

In the first two issues, Tag and Bink were soldiers aboard the Tantive IV when it was captured by the Star Destroyer dubbed Devastator. After almost being captured, they disguise themselves as Stormtroopers and it seems that they are chosen to be the two TIE Fighter pilots that accompany Darth Vader in the iconic trench dogfight, where it's implied that Darth Vader wasn't almost killed because of the Millennium Falcon, but because of the inept piloting work of Tag and Bink. However, while those TIE Fighters were killed, it was revealed that those pilots weren't actually Tag and Bink, who were in the background when Vader selected his two pilots, allowing Tag and Bink to steal an Imperial landing craft and escape from the Death Star just before it explodes.

Throughout the comics, Tag and Bink end up meeting plenty of iconic Star Wars characters like Lando Calrissian, Boba Fett and even Emperor Palpatine, with the duo dressed as the Emperor's Royal Guards during a scene in Return of the Jedi where Luke Skywalker confronts the Emperor. After the second Death Star was destroyed, Tag and Bink were killed, but they became Force Ghosts, and the final comic, Tag & Bink: Episode I - Revenge of the Clone Menace, shows how they were previously Jedi in training, but they became stranded on Naboo, only to return when the Jedi order is wiped out, with Darth Vader sparing them but telling them to abandon their Jedi training, which they do. It remains to be seen if these characters have major roles in the movie, or if they will be shown in the trailer. Take a look at this new poster courtesy of LAKingsDru Twitter.